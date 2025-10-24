Advances in science set to transform treatments for people living with dementia

From blood tests to AI , new ways to diagnose dementia sooner and treat it faster set to be unlocked by new research challenge

Part of new R&D Missions Accelerator Programme, which backs R&D to directly deliver on core missions, with clear and ambitious targets

New solutions to dramatically increase the number of patients receiving a timely formal diagnosis of dementia are to be rolled out by the end of the decade, Science Minister Lord Vallance sets out today (Friday 24 October).

With one million people in the UK living with dementia - a number expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040 - researchers and industry have been backed by £5 million of initial funding to come up with ideas to improve the quality of life for those living with this devastating disease and ease pressure on the NHS.

The aim is that, by 2029, more than 92% of patients could be diagnosed within 18 weeks of a doctor’s referral – up from less than half currently.

Solutions could include ramping up work on blood tests that spot the build-up of proteins associated with dementia, or saliva analysis that notices hormone changes at the early stages of a fading memory, or even before symptoms have begun to show.

Such breakthroughs would mark a significant shift from traditional tests relying on noticeable signs of decline and could allow early treatment to help manage symptoms, slowing progression through lifestyle changes, and improving quality of life of people with dementia.

Other potential solutions could see the development of AI -powered daily routine assistants which work through smart speakers or tablet devices and learn the activities someone enjoys and their cognitive abilities – from suggesting brain training exercises, offering reminders for daily tasks, helping with simple cooking instructions or facilitating video calls with family.

With 1 in 4 acute hospital beds occupied by a person with dementia in England, these tools will help more people to get the care they need, when they need it, and in their community, supporting the NHS as we build a health service fit for the future.

The challenge was announced by Science Minister Lord Vallance on a visit to the UK Dementia Research Institute in Cambridge with Health Minister Zubir Ahmed, where they spoke to researchers working to tackle a disease that affects so many families across the country.

Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

Few people in the UK will go through life untouched by the impact of dementia - whether through a personal diagnosis or in caring for, or coming to terms with, its effect on a loved one. We must therefore grasp the opportunities that science and technology offers in getting people the early and effective diagnosis they need to continue living fulfilled lives while reducing the pressure on hospitals. Whether it involves advanced blood tests or home AI tools and much more besides, we’re setting a clear, measurable and ambitious target, challenging researchers to drive forward potentially game-changing discoveries to transform the lives of people across our country while building an NHS fit for the future and growing our economy.

Health Minister Dr Zubir Ahmed said:

For too long, our health system has struggled to support those with complex needs, including the one million people living with dementia. This ambitious challenge represents a crucial step forward in our mission to build an NHS fit for the future. By harnessing the power of innovation to diagnose dementia faster and more accurately, we can ensure patients and their families get the support they need earlier, when it can make the greatest difference. Together, we will transform how we approach dementia care and give millions of people the chance of a better quality of life.

The Dementia Patient Flow R&I Challenge is the third of 5 to be announced as part of the R&D Missions Accelerator Programme – backed by £500 million set out in the Spending Review. The programme, coordinated by UK Research and Innovation, marks the first time government has set clear, measurable and stretched targets for R&D to deliver its core missions - with more challenges to be unveiled in the coming months

The announcement also comes alongside further support for those with dementia, with UKRI announcing £1.2 million for 2 projects accelerating innovation in digital cognitive assessments. The funding will support Kneu Health - a University of Oxford spinout – in developing innovative smartphone-based cognitive assessment technology that combines digital testing with analysis of ‘biomarkers’ – molecules in the body which can indicate illness – to enable earlier, more accurate diagnosis of cognitive conditions. The biomarkers research is running via Dementias Platform UK’s READ-OUT study.

The system will allow patients to complete assessments at their clinic appointment and at home, providing doctors with comprehensive profiles that helps to prioritise treatment.

And it will support Food for the Brain Foundation’s web-based test that assesses 4 key areas of brain function - thinking speed, memory, recognition and decision-making - and can be completed in the clinic and at home using standard web browsers, before being integrated into NHS services.

Together this work will help to build on existing projects committed to transforming dementia treatment including the Blood Biomarker Challenge, work through the UK Dementia Research Institute to trial technologies like cameras and sensors which detect dementia earlier and the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Goals programme, which is accelerating innovations in biomarkers, clinical trials and implementation.

Professor Siddharthan Chandran, Director and CEO , UK Dementia Research Institute said:

As a practising neurologist, I see first-hand the devastating impact that a long delay for diagnosis can have on an individual and their family. We’re now at an inflection point. The next five years will see a revolution in both therapeutics and diagnostics for dementia, and we’re already seeing the beginnings of that transformation today. Precise, early diagnosis isn’t just about giving people information, it’s about giving them agency, choice, and crucially, access to emerging clinical trials and treatments that offer real hope to slow down or stop these conditions. But we must ensure these advances reach all corners of society, through simple blood tests at the GP, digital assessments on your phone, and smart technology seamlessly woven into daily life. The UK has, arguably, the greatest cluster of world-leading researchers in this space, working in some of the best universities in the world, in partnership with industry and our NHS. This ambitious commitment will enable these brilliant scientists and clinicians to deliver the breakthroughs in tomorrow’s diagnostics that will transform the lives of people living with and at risk of dementia.

Hilary Evans-Newton, Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:

This funding focus is a welcome boost to UK dementia research, which is already helping to lead the way on cutting-edge tests to detect dementia, through major initiatives like the Blood Biomarker Challenge, which is validating blood tests, and the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Goals programme, which brings together industry, academia and the NHS. Right now, hundreds of thousands of people living with dementia miss out on a diagnosis – and the answers, care and support that one can bring. That’s not just a crisis. It’s wrong. But innovations like blood tests, digital assessments and retinal scans are offering real hope, and they will soon be here.



We are in an era of truly exciting science driving new dementia tests and treatments. To make sure people can access them, NHS dementia services must be fit for the future too, backed up by long-term investment and new clinical pathways.

Richard Oakley, Associate Director of Research and Innovation at Alzheimer’s Society, said:

Dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK and continues to devastate thousands of lives. Yet more than a third of people with the condition don’t have a diagnosis, leaving them without access to vital support, care and treatments. That’s why it’s so promising to see the Government taking steps to tackle the deep-rooted challenges in diagnosis. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, research and innovation can lead us toward a brighter future where everyone has access to an early and accurate diagnosis and promising new treatments.

Dr Hilda Hayo, Chief Admiral Nurse and CEO Dementia UK said:

Every day we see the impact that dementia has on families. The uncertainty, the worry, and the challenges of navigating a complex and fragmented health and care system can be overwhelming. This investment provides an important opportunity for innovation that could bring us closer to faster, more accurate diagnosis. Early detection, combined with clear routes into the right care and support, means people can get help sooner. That timely support can transform the way families live with and manage dementia.

Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) and Chief Executive Officer of the NIHR said:

Dementia continues to pose challenges in many ways. Although we have made progress through science, collaboration, and community participation, it is essential we continue to develop innovative tools to support those living with dementia. This announcement signifies a drive to invest in research to improve diagnosis, as we know what a difference a high quality and timely diagnosis can make. It will complement existing research investments made by National Institute for Health and Care Research and other funders, working together with a shared goal of improving the lives of those impacted by dementia.’

Reporting for June 2025 indicates that 46.8% of people referred for assessment waited longer than 18 weeks for diagnosis.

The government’s R&D Missions Accelerator Programme is a new multi-year programme with £500 million funding announced in the Spending Review, building on £25 million in 2025/2026. The funding will be divided between the 5 Missions. For 2025/2026, up to £5 million of spend will be put towards the Dementia Patient Flow R&I Challenge and scoping activities to inform the wider Mission. Further information will be available on the UKRI website in the coming months. UKRI will work closely with other funders of research, including the National Institute for Health and Care Research ( NIHR ), with a shared goal of improving outcomes for people impacted by Dementia.

The Blood Biomarker Challenge seeks to produce the clinical and economic data for the use of a blood test in the NHS to support diagnosis of dementia and is co-funded by Government alongside Alzheimer’s Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society, Gates Ventures and the People’s Postcode Lottery.