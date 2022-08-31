7 new community diagnostic centres to offer more patients life-saving checks
New centres will provide quicker diagnoses to patients – a step forward in the government’s plan to roll out 160 centres by 2025.
- More than 1.7 million tests, checks and scans have already been delivered by the 92 existing community diagnostic centres
- GP referrals to community diagnostic centres speed up diagnosis times by offering tests closer to home, eliminating unnecessary hospital trips
Seven new community diagnostic centres (CDCs) will open to help bust the COVID backlogs, diagnose patients more quickly and meet future demands on the NHS, the Health and Social Care Secretary has today (1 September 2022) confirmed.
The one-stop shops offer a range of diagnostic checks, scans and tests closer to home. Following a GP referral, patients can get their symptoms checked and receive a potentially life-saving diagnosis for a range of conditions such as cancer, heart and lung disease more quickly. The new facilities will also relieve pressure on NHS staff ahead of a potentially challenging winter.
So far, 92 have already opened in a variety of settings from football stadiums to shopping centres – carrying out over 1.7 million tests. This forms part of the government’s ambition to roll out 160 community diagnostic centres across the country by 2025 to deliver 9 million tests, checks and scans a year, with the programme backed by £2.3 billion of diagnostics investment.
CDCs reduce the number of hospital visits and reduce waiting times for patients by diverting people away from hospitals – so hospitals can focus on treating urgent patients while the diagnostic centres focus on tackling the backlog for tests and checks. They are more convenient for patients and more efficient, with patients less likely to have their tests cancelled.
The new CDCs will be rolled out in:
- Eltham in south east London
- Lancashire
- Leigh in Greater Manchester
- St Albans
- Willesden and Wembley in north west London
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said:
Since taking on the role of Health and Social Care Secretary, I have been focused on clearing the COVID backlog and waiting times. Community diagnostic centres are a vital part of our plan to transform the way we deliver tests, scans and x-rays and ultimately reduce waiting times for patients.
Along with speeding up diagnosis times, they will also help tackle health disparities – ensuring that people get treated as quickly as possible no matter where they live, with new centres opening from Essex to Manchester.
NHS national director of elective recovery, Sir James Mackey, said:
These 7 ‘one-stop shops’ are the next step in our elective recovery plan and a welcome addition to the 92 existing community diagnostic centres, which have already delivered more than 1.7 million tests and checks in just over a year.
Our elective recovery plan set out how the NHS will deliver 9 million more tests and checks a year by 2025 and the work of these diagnostic centres, some in convenient spots including shopping centres, are excellent examples of the innovative work being done across the health service to ensure patients get the tests and checks they need as quickly as possible.
GPs refer patients to CDCs where staff use CT scanners, MRI scanners, and other new diagnostic equipment to diagnose people as quickly as possible.
More than 1.7 million tests, checks and scans have already been delivered in the following regions across the country:
- 173,000 in East of England
- 222,000 in London
- 303,000 in the Midlands
- 173,000 in North East Yorkshire
- 260,000 in the North West
- 329,000 in the South East
- 245,000 in the South West
The Finchley Memorial Hospital CDC opened in north London in August 2021 and now offers patients 2 MRI scanners along with 2 obstetric ultrasound machines. Staff carry out a range of scans, blood tests and other cardiology and respiratory services – with more than 50,000 tests so far delivered.
In Dorset, a CDC was constructed on the top floor of Beales department store in Poole to tackle waiting lists in the region, with the first patients walking through its doors in December. The space was once used to sell furniture, and now boasts an eye testing centre, a breast screening unit and 16 clinical rooms that can be adapted for different needs.
In Barnsley, a CDC has been constructed in the Glass Works shopping centre as part of the town’s urban regeneration project. Thanks to its public transport links, patients from more disadvantaged areas have improved access to diagnostic services – including breast screening.
As part of the selection process, the government worked closely with the NHS and invited bids from various regions. Analysis was carried out to determine where they would be most beneficial in reducing waiting lists and tackling health inequalities.
A range of measures have been adopted to bring down waiting lists and address the lasting impact of the pandemic. Last week, the Health and Social Care Secretary announced that over 50 new surgical hubs will be opening to offer hundreds of thousands more patients quicker access to procedures.
Backed by £1.5 billion in government funding, they will provide at least 100 more operating theatres and over 1,000 beds – delivering almost 2 million extra routine operations over the next 3 years.
These innovative ways of working will help the NHS carry out the biggest catch-up programme in its history and offer patients the care they need, when they need it.
Background information
New CDC locations and opening dates
|CDC location
|Opening date
|Willesden Centre for Health and Care, north west London
|Winter 2022 to 2023
|Wembley Centre for Health, north west London
|Autumn 2023
|Leigh, Greater Manchester
|Winter 2023
|Whitegate Drive Health Centre: 2 spoke CDCs in Clifton and Lancashire
|Spring 2023
|St Albans
|Winter 2023 to 2024
|Eltham Community Hospital, south east London
|Spring 2023
List of operational CDCs
|Region
|Area
|CDC title
|Live date
|Tests, checks and scans delivered as of 14 Aug 2022
|East of England
|Basildon and Billericay
|Basildon Community Diagnostics CDC
|1 Aug 2021
|38,788
|East of England
|Peterborough
|Cambridge and Peterborough CDC
|1 Jul 2021
|35,692
|East of England
|Norwich South
|Central Norfolk CDC
|4 Apr 2022
|200
|East of England
|Clacton
|Clacton CDC
|8 Aug 2021
|85,525
|East of England
|Great Yarmouth
|East Norfolk CDC
|12 Dec 2021
|5,802
|East of England
|Welwyn Hatfield
|New QEII Hospital CDC
|1 Mar 2022
|3,647
|East of England
|North West Norfolk
|West Norfolk CDC
|4 Apr 2022
|3,375
|London
|Barking
|Barking Community Hospital CDC
|14 Jul 2021
|22,432
|London
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Finchley Memorial Hospital CDC
|2 Aug 2021
|50,341
|London
|Hornsey and Wood Green
|Finchley Memorial Hospital CDC (Wood Green)
|25 Aug 2022
|Not yet reporting activity
|London
|Bermondsey and Southwark
|Guy’s Cancer Centre CDC
|4 Sep 2021
|3,028
|London
|Bethnal Green and Bow
|Mile End Hospital CDC
|1 Jul 2021
|13,938
|London
|Ealing and Southall
|North West London CDC
|19 Jul 2021
|11,028
|London
|Putney
|Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC
|1 Aug 2021
|114,844
|London
|Mitcham and Morden
|Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC (Epsom)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|London
|Richmond Park
|Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC (Kingston)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|London
|Croydon South
|Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC (Purley)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|London
|Tooting
|Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC (St Georges Site: Non-Acute)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|London
|Wimbledon
|Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC (The Nelson)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|London
|Mitcham and Morden
|Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC (The Wilson)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|Reporting through hub (Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC)
|London
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|Tessa Jowell Health Care Centre CDC
|26 Jul 2021
|6,884
|Midlands
|Cannock Chase
|Cannock Chase CDC
|14 Jul 2021
|24,906
|Midlands
|Stourbridge
|Corbett CDC
|1 Oct 2021
|118,728
|Midlands
|Coventry North East
|Coventry City Community CDC
|1 Nov 2021
|21,162
|Midlands
|Derby North
|Florence Nightingale Community Hospital CDC
|1 Nov 2021
|26,017
|Midlands
|Grantham and Stamford
|Grantham CDC
|1 Nov 2021
|16,485
|Midlands
|Erewash
|Ilkeston Community Hospital CDC
|6 Dec 2021
|6,533
|Midlands
|Wyre Forest
|Kidderminster Treatment Centre CDC
|15 Aug 2021
|31,702
|Midlands
|Leicester East
|Leicester CDC
|3 Oct 2021
|8,708
|Midlands
|Stratford upon Avon
|South Warwickshire CDC
|1 Nov 2021
|20,737
|Midlands
|Nuneaton
|Warwickshire North CDC
|1 Nov 2021
|2,339
|Midlands
|Birmingham
|Washwood Heath CDC
|13 Dec 2021
|3,491
|Midlands
|Derbyshire Dales
|Whitworth Hospital CDC (the new name will be North Derbyshire CDC in 2023)
|10 Oct 2021
|4,246
|North East and Yorkshire
|Barnsley Central
|Barnsley Glassworks CDC
|18 Apr 2022
|10,615
|North East and Yorkshire
|Bishop Auckland
|Bishop Auckland CDC
|14 Jul 2021
|10,575
|North East and Yorkshire
|Darlington
|Bishop Auckland CDC (Darlington Memorial Hospital)
|14 Jul 2021
|22,039
|North East and Yorkshire
|Durham
|Bishop Auckland CDC (University Hospital of North Durham)
|14 Jul 2021
|20,023
|North East and Yorkshire
|Blaydon
|Blaydon CDC
|19 Jul 2021
|13,924
|North East and Yorkshire
|Tynemouth
|Blaydon CDC (North Tyneside)
|Reporting through hub (Blaydon CDC)
|Reporting through hub (Blaydon CDC)
|North East and Yorkshire
|Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle
|Humber Coast and Vale CDC
|31 Oct 2021
|28,265
|North East and Yorkshire
|Doncaster North
|Montagu Hospital CDC
|6 Jan 2022
|3,308
|North East and Yorkshire
|North Tyneside
|North Tyneside CDC
|1 Feb 2022
|1,911
|North East and Yorkshire
|Penrith and the Border
|Penrith CDC
|4 Oct 2021
|14,634
|North East and Yorkshire
|South Shields
|South Tyneside CDC
|26 Jul 2021
|3,023
|North East and Yorkshire
|Durham
|South Tyneside CDC (Durham Treatment Centre)
|14 Jul 2021
|14,144
|North East and Yorkshire
|Hartlepool
|Tees Valley CDC
|18 Jul 2021
|30,869
|North East and Yorkshire
|Richmond (Yorks)
|Tees Valley CDC (Friarige)
|Reporting through hub (Tees Valley CDC)
|Reporting through hub (Tees Valley CDC)
|North East and Yorkshire
|Redcar
|Tees Valley CDC (Redcar)
|Reporting through hub (Tees Valley CDC)
|Reporting through hub (Tees Valley CDC)
|North East and Yorkshire
|Hartlepool
|Tees Valley CDC (University Hospital Hartlepool)
|Reporting through hub (Tees Valley CDC)
|Reporting through hub (Tees Valley CDC)
|North West
|Bolton South East
|Bolton CDC
|5 Nov 2021
|9,514
|North West
|Eastham Wirral
|Clatterbridge CDC
|14 Jul 2021
|27,667
|North West
|Wirral West
|Clatterbridge CDC (Arrowe Park)
|Reporting through hub (Clatterbridge CDC)
|Reporting through hub (Clatterbridge CDC)
|North West
|Ellesmere Port and Neston
|Ellesmere Port CDC
|17 Dec 2021
|7,454
|North West
|Liverpool Riverside
|Liverpool Women’s Hospital CDC
|6 Mar 2022
|3,036
|North West
|Manchester Withington
|Manchester And Trafford CDC
|1 Nov 2021
|66,925
|North West
|Salford and Eccles
|Northern Care Alliance CDC - Multi Site
|1 Jul 2021
|18,323
|North West
|Oldham West and Royton
|Northern Care Alliance CDC - Oldham
|4 Jan 2022
|5,605
|North West
|Preston
|Preston Healthport CDC
|1 Oct 2021
|28,905
|North West
|Rossendale and Darwen
|Rossendale CDC
|1 Nov 2021
|13,918
|North West
|St Helens South and Whiston
|St Helens CDC
|3 Jul 2021
|34,280
|North West
|Weaver Vale
|Victoria Infirmary Northwich CDC
|4 Oct 2021
|16,609
|North West
|Westmorland and Lonsdale
|Westmorland CDC
|21 Jul 2021
|11,279
|North West
|Blackpool North and Cleveleys
|Whitegate Drive CDC
|2 Aug 2021
|16,082
|South East
|Aldershot
|Aldershot Centre For Health CDC
|4 Oct 2021
|6,082
|South East
|Chesham and Amersham
|Amersham Community Hospital CDC
|18 Oct 2021
|61,003
|South East
|Bexhill and Battle
|Bexhill Community Hospital CDC
|15 Nov 2021
|17,752
|South East
|Bognor Regis
|Bognor CDC
|27 Nov 2021
|15,574
|South East
|Dover
|Buckland Community Hospital CDC
|1 Oct 2021
|42,228
|South East
|Reigate
|East Surrey CDC
|1 May 2022
|1,545
|South East
|Brighton Kemptown
|Falmer Community Stadium CDC
|21 Nov 2021
|5,399 (as of 7 Aug 2022, no report for 14 Aug 2022)
|South East
|New Forest West
|Lymington New Forest Hospital CDC
|1 Nov 2021
|53,854
|South East
|Maidstone and Weald and Greg Clark
|Maidstone And Tunbridge Wells Hospital CDC
|30 Sep 2021
|22,702
|South East
|SW Surrey
|Milford Community Hospital CDC
|27 Jun 2022
|593
|South East
|Oxford East
|Oxford CDC
|1 Oct 2021
|14,308
|South East
|Mid Sussex
|Queen Victoria Hospital CDC
|14 Jul 2021
|9,653
|South East
|Windsor
|Slough CDC
|1 Oct 2021
|9,806
|South East
|Worthing and Shoreham
|Southlands Hospital CDC
|7 Nov 2021
|10,319
|South East
|Portsmouth North
|St Mary’s Community Hospital CDC
|25 Oct 2021
|14,029
|South East
|Newbury
|West Berkshire Community Hospital CDC
|1 Oct 2021
|37,956
|South East
|Woking
|Woking Community Hospital CDC
|1 Apr 2022
|6,185
|South West
|Weston Super Mare
|BNSGG (Phase 1) Weston CDC
|8 Sep 2021
|3,756
|South West
|Bath
|BSW Banes Locality CDC
|22 Nov 2021
|49,078
|South West
|Poole
|CDC Poole at Dorset Health Village
|10 Dec 2021
|11,906
|South West
|West Dorset
|CDC Poole at Dorset Health Village (Outpatient Assessment Clinic Dorchester)
|Reporting through hub (CDC Poole at Dorset Health Village)
|Reporting through hub (CDC Poole at Dorset Health Village)
|South West
|Dorset
|CDC Poole at Dorset Health Village (Outpatient Assessment Clinic Poole)
|Reporting through hub (CDC Poole at Dorset Health Village)
|Reporting through hub (CDC Poole at Dorset Health Village)
|South West
|North Cornwall
|Cios Bodmin CDC
|13 Sep 2021
|10,524
|South West
|St Ives
|Cios West Cornwall CDC
|4 Apr 2022
|6,219
|South West
|Exeter
|Devon Exeter Nightingale CDC
|1 Jul 2021
|30,431
|South West
|Gloucester
|Gloucestershire Community CDC
|4 Oct 2021
|5,571
|South West
|Gloucester
|Gloucestershire Quayside CDC
|14 Dec 2021
|19,999
|South West
|Taunton Deane
|Somerset Community CDC
|24 Jul 2021
|86,916
|South West
|Taunton Deane
|Somerset West CDC
|26 Sep 2021
|20,307
