2018 BPS payments start landing in bank accounts

More than 65 per cent of farmers have received their 2018 Basic Payment Scheme ( BPS ) money in the first day of the payment window (3 December), according to latest figures from the Rural Payments Agency ( RPA ). At least 90 per cent of payments are on track to be made by the end of December.

Payments on 3 December were made to 55,179 of eligible claimants, worth more than £853.6 million in total. These include a range of 2018 BPS claim types and sizes.

RPA Chief Executive, Paul Caldwell, said:

We know how important payments are to farmers and their businesses. We’ve worked hard to make significant progress compared with last year’s performance and we remain focused on getting remaining payments into bank accounts as soon as possible.

BPS payments are made direct to bank accounts via BACS transfer so farmers should make sure the RPA has the most up-to-date account details. Once a payment has been made a remittance advice is sent in the post, confirming the amount paid. Claim statements will also be sent, explaining how payments have been worked out.

Support

Further information on BPS 2018, including scheme rules and details of how payments are calculated is available here.

Stopping fraudulent activity

Claimants are also urged to remain vigilant against fraud. They should remember:

will never ask you to reveal your online password, PIN or bank account details or ask you to make a payment over the telephone. Never disclose personal information to someone you don’t know or open unknown or unexpected computer links or emails.

If in doubt, call the organisation back, ideally on a different telephone, using a number you are familiar with or you know to be official. You can find this on the organisation’s website, correspondence or statement.

Contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 without delay for advice and to register your concern