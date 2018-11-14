Strategy for our veterans: UK government consultation paper

On 14 November, the UK wide Strategy for our Veterans was published. The strategy set the principles and aims needed to continue to meet the needs of older veterans as well as the wider Veteran community over the next ten years, and set the right conditions for society to empower, and support, them for the next 100 years.

This UK government consultation paper complements the Strategy for our Veterans, by gathering information to inform how it could be implemented across the UK except for devolved matters in Scotland and Wales.

It seeks broad public views on focused questions, to build on the research and engagement conducted to produce the strategy, against a backdrop of what is already delivered. This paper should be read in conjunction with the strategy. The content of that document, focused on what the outcomes should be and why, is not subject to public consultation.

Alongside this public consultation on implementation, the UK government will continue to work on internal proposals that were raised during production of the strategy and implementation plans.

Ways to respond:

You can access the online survey or you can email: covenant-veteransstrategy@mod.gov.uk

Alternatively you can write to: