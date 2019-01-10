Population projections: UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain, 2016 to 2028

The primary purpose of this report is to present projected population estimates for UK armed forces veterans residing in GB to 2028, by age group and gender. Comparisons are made with 2016 estimates, as published in the Annual population survey: UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain Official Statistics.

The projections presented in this report will support the veterans strategy, and will provide an indication of the size of demographic changes of the GB veteran population. This will enable MOD , devolved administrations, the NHS, other government departments and the charitable sector to develop policies and service deliveries to continue to meet the needs of veterans in the future.