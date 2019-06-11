Open consultation
Smart data: putting consumers in control of their data and enabling innovation
Our 2018 consumer green paper, Modernising consumer markets, announced that we would launch a Smart Data Review to consider how we can accelerate the development and use of new data-driven technologies and services to improve consumer outcomes.
The review has concluded that there is considerable potential for Smart Data to support better consumer outcomes across consumer markets.
We are now consulting on proposals to:
- enable data driven innovation in consumer markets
- use data and technology to help vulnerable consumers
- ensure consumers and their data are protected
