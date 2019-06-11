Open consultation

Smart data: putting consumers in control of their data and enabling innovation

Published 11 June 2019
From:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

Summary

We are seeking views on proposals to allow the creation of innovative data-driven services, for the benefit of consumers.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

Our 2018 consumer green paper, Modernising consumer markets, announced that we would launch a Smart Data Review to consider how we can accelerate the development and use of new data-driven technologies and services to improve consumer outcomes.

The review has concluded that there is considerable potential for Smart Data to support better consumer outcomes across consumer markets.

We are now consulting on proposals to:

  • enable data driven innovation in consumer markets
  • use data and technology to help vulnerable consumers
  • ensure consumers and their data are protected

Documents

Smart data: putting consumers in control of their data and enabling innovation

PDF, 654KB, 34 pages

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Email to:

smartdatareview@beis.gov.uk

Write to:

Consumer and Competition Policy Directorate
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
1st Floor
1 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0ET

Published 11 June 2019