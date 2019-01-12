Restricting promotions of food and drink that is high in fat, sugar and salt

This consultation asks what you think about:

restricting volume-based price promotions of HFSS food and drink that encourage people to buy more than they need, for example ‘buy one, get one free’ and free refills of sugary soft drinks

restricting the placement of HFSS food and drink at main selling locations in stores, such as checkouts, aisle ends and store entrances

This consultation also seeks your views on:

which businesses, products and types of promotion should be included in the restrictions

definitions for HFSS products, price promotions and locations in stores

how businesses can put this into practice and whether they will face any difficulties

The proposed plans were set out in Childhood obesity: a plan for action, chapter 2.

Our aim is to reduce excessive eating and drinking of HFSS products that can lead to children becoming overweight and obese. We also want businesses to promote healthier food and drink to help people make healthier choices.

Nearly 1 in 4 children in England are obese or overweight by the time they start primary school, and this rises to 1 in 3 by the time they leave primary school.

Obese children are more likely to become obese adults, and obesity in adulthood increases an individual’s risk of developing:

type 2 diabetes

heart disease

fatty liver disease

a number of cancers

An equality assessment was carried out ahead of this consultation and the government has also published the methodology of the DHSC calorie model.

We have also published ‘Childhood obesity plan: interactions between modelled policies’, setting out how the policies in chapters 1 and 2 of the government’s childhood obesity plan could work together.