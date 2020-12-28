Open consultation

Restricting promotions of products high in fat, sugar and salt: enforcement

We're seeking views from businesses and enforcement bodies about how best to enforce the restriction of promoted products high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS).

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) consulted on Restricting promotions of food and drink that is high in fat, sugar and salt in 2019.

We considered the feedback received and in our response said that the government will legislate to restrict promotion of multibuy HFSS products as well as HFSS products in store entrances, aisle ends and checkouts for stores over 185.8 square metres (2,000 square feet) and in the equivalent locations online.

We want your views on:

  • our proposed technical definitions of these locations
  • the text of our draft regulations

This consultation is not seeking to revisit policy decisions but to ensure that the legislation is clear and unambiguous and can be implemented effectively once enacted.

Restricting promotions of products high in fat, sugar and salt by location and by price: enforcement

