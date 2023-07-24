Open consultation

Older People's Housing Taskforce - call for evidence

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
24 July 2023

Applies to England

Summary

This call for evidence will help to inform the deliberations of the Older People’s Housing Taskforce.

Consultation description

We are seeking your views on what the Older People’s Housing Taskforce should consider in order to further understand the market and needs for older people’s housing today, and to provide recommendations to ministers on how it can be shaped for the future.

This call for evidence forms part of a range of stakeholder engagement that will inform the deliberations, and eventual recommendations, of the Older People’s Housing Taskforce.

This call for evidence will be open for 8 weeks.

You can respond:

  • as an individual sharing your professional views
  • on behalf of an organisation

Older People's Housing Taskforce - call for evidence

Published 24 July 2023