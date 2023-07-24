Older People's Housing Taskforce - call for evidence
Applies to England
Consultation description
We are seeking your views on what the Older People’s Housing Taskforce should consider in order to further understand the market and needs for older people’s housing today, and to provide recommendations to ministers on how it can be shaped for the future.
This call for evidence forms part of a range of stakeholder engagement that will inform the deliberations, and eventual recommendations, of the Older People’s Housing Taskforce.
This call for evidence will be open for 8 weeks.
You can respond:
- as an individual sharing your professional views
- on behalf of an organisation