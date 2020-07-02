Independent review of drugs: call for evidence, part 2

On 8 February 2019 Professor Dame Carol Black was appointed to lead a major 2-part review that will look into the ways in which drugs are fuelling serious violence and at treatment, recovery and prevention.

See more information on what part 2 of the review covers in its terms of reference

This call for evidence is part of the information-gathering phase of part 2 of the review and Dame Carol Black encourages all interested people and organisations to share evidence, and their insights and experiences to increase understanding of challenges involved in drug treatment, prevention and recovery and opportunities for improvement.

Dame Carol Black is particularly keen to hear the views of people using services and people in recovery.

As well as inviting as broad a range of people as possible to respond to this call for evidence, she will be working with organisations with existing forums for people with lived experience and also with Dr Ed Day, the government’s ‘recovery champion’, who has established networks with recovery communities.

Responses should be submitted online

For ease of reference, the questions are also set out in the call for evidence document below.