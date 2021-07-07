Independent report

Review of drugs: phase two report

The second part of Dame Carol Black's independent review of drugs focusses on prevention, treatment and recovery.

Department of Health and Social Care
8 July 2021
England

Review of drugs part two: prevention, treatment, and recovery

Review of drugs part two: annexes

PDF, 1.11MB, 42 pages

This report is the second part of a major independent review by Professor Dame Carol Black into the misuse of illegal drugs in England.

The first part of the review was commissioned by the Home Office and produced the phase one report, which looked at the challenges around drug supply and demand and was published in February 2020.

Dame Carol was then appointed to lead the second part of the review which focuses on treatment, recovery and prevention giving consideration to adults and young people. The report’s aim is to make sure that vulnerable people with substance misuse problems get the support they need to recover and turn their lives around, in the community and in prison.

The report contains 32 recommendations for change across various government departments and other organisations, to improve the effectiveness of drug prevention and treatment and to help more people recover from dependence.

