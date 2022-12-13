Hewitt review: call for evidence

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has appointed the Rt Hon Patricia Hewitt to consider the oversight and governance of integrated care systems (ICSs). The review will consider how the oversight and governance of ICSs can best enable them to succeed, balancing greater autonomy and robust accountability. It will have a particular focus on real time data shared digitally with the Department of Health and Social Care, and on the availability and use of data across the health and care system for transparency and improvement.

We are therefore launching a call for evidence to gather views from across the health and social care system, as well as from patients, the public, and the wider voluntary sector.