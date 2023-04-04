Hewitt Review: an independent review of integrated care systems

The review set out to consider the oversight and governance of integrated care systems ( ICSs ). Each ICS has an integrated care board ( ICB ), a statutory organisation responsible for developing a plan for meeting the health needs of the population, managing the NHS budget and arranging for the provision of health services in the ICS area. ICBs include representatives from local authorities, primary care and NHS trusts and foundation trusts.

The review covered ICSs in England and the NHS targets and priorities for which ICBs are accountable, including those set out in the government’s mandate to NHS England.

The government is now considering the recommendations made by the review.