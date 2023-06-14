Government response to the HSCC report and the Hewitt Review on integrated care systems

The Health and Social Care Committee ( HSCC ) launched their inquiry on integrated care systems ( ICSs ) on 6 July 2022 and published their Seventh report - Integrated care systems: autonomy and accountability on 30 March 2023.

The government also commissioned an independent review of ICSs in November2022 which was led by Rt Hon Patricia Hewitt. The review published its findings on 4 April 2023.

Both the HSCC report and the Hewitt Review share a similar focus, with overlapping themes such as:

targets and priorities for ICSs

autonomy and support for ICSs

ICS governance, accountability and oversight

governance, accountability and oversight assessment and review of ICSs

prevention and promoting health

finance and funding

The Hewitt Review also considered additional themes of:

data and digital

primary and social care

The government considered both the reports and has produced a combined response.