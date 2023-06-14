Government response to the HSCC report and the Hewitt Review on integrated care systems
Government response to the Health and Social Care Committee’s report on the autonomy and accountability of integrated care systems, and on the independent Hewitt Review.
The Health and Social Care Committee (HSCC) launched their inquiry on integrated care systems (ICSs) on 6 July 2022 and published their Seventh report - Integrated care systems: autonomy and accountability on 30 March 2023.
The government also commissioned an independent review of ICSs in November2022 which was led by Rt Hon Patricia Hewitt. The review published its findings on 4 April 2023.
Both the HSCC report and the Hewitt Review share a similar focus, with overlapping themes such as:
- targets and priorities for ICSs
- autonomy and support for ICSs
- ICS governance, accountability and oversight
- assessment and review of ICSs
- prevention and promoting health
- finance and funding
The Hewitt Review also considered additional themes of:
- data and digital
- primary and social care
The government considered both the reports and has produced a combined response.
The Department of Health and Social Care will continue to work closely with NHS England, other government departments and national bodies to support ICSs.