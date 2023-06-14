Policy paper

Government response to the HSCC report and the Hewitt Review on integrated care systems

Government response to the Health and Social Care Committee’s report on the autonomy and accountability of integrated care systems, and on the independent Hewitt Review.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 June 2023

Applies to England

Documents

Government response to the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee’s seventh report of session 2022 to 2023 on 'Integrated care systems: autonomy and accountability'

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-4187-6, CP 860 HTML

Order a copy

Government response to the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee’s seventh report of session 2022 to 2023 on 'Integrated care systems: autonomy and accountability' (print ready)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-4187-6, CP 860 PDF, 347 KB, 44 pages

Order a copy

Government response to the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee’s seventh report of session 2022 to 2023 on 'Integrated care systems: autonomy and accountability' (web accessible)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-4187-6, CP 860 PDF, 337 KB, 44 pages

Order a copy

Details

The Health and Social Care Committee (HSCC) launched their inquiry on integrated care systems (ICSs) on 6 July 2022 and published their Seventh report - Integrated care systems: autonomy and accountability on 30 March 2023.

The government also commissioned an independent review of ICSs in November2022 which was led by Rt Hon Patricia Hewitt. The review published its findings on 4 April 2023.

Both the HSCC report and the Hewitt Review share a similar focus, with overlapping themes such as:

  • targets and priorities for ICSs
  • autonomy and support for ICSs
  • ICS governance, accountability and oversight
  • assessment and review of ICSs
  • prevention and promoting health
  • finance and funding

The Hewitt Review also considered additional themes of:

  • data and digital
  • primary and social care

The government considered both the reports and has produced a combined response.

The Department of Health and Social Care will continue to work closely with NHS England, other government departments and national bodies to support ICSs.

Published 14 June 2023