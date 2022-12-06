Independent report

Hewitt review: terms of reference

Sets out the terms of reference for the independent review of integrated care systems led by Rt Hon Patricia Hewitt.

Department of Health and Social Care
6 December 2022

Applies to England

Hewitt review: terms of reference

The Hewitt review will consider how the oversight and governance of integrated care systems (ICSs) can best enable them to succeed, balancing greater autonomy and robust accountability with a particular focus on real time data shared digitally with the Department of Health and Social Care, and on the availability and use of data across the health and care system for transparency and improvement.

