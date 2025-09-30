Open consultation

Fair pay agreement process in adult social care

Department of Health and Social Care
30 September 2025

Consultation about the fair pay agreement process in adult social care.

Consultation description

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is seeking the views of individuals and organisations about fair pay agreements. This consultation aims to gather views from the sector on how to establish the best way to collectively agree a fair pay agreement.

The outcomes of this consultation will help DHSC to understand sector views on a range of areas including:

  • the Adult Social Care Negotiating Body
  • the negotiating process
  • coverage and remit
  • dispute resolution
  • implementation
  • compliance and enforcement

We are preparing an impact assessment to demonstrate the potential effects of the proposed options in this consultation. This includes further detail that you may use to inform your response, including on the costs, benefits and wider impacts of proposed options.

See the link below to receive email alerts so you are notified when the impact assessment has been published on this page.

Fair pay agreement process in adult social care - consultation document

Annex A: engagement on the fair pay agreement consultation

