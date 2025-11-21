Plans for fair pay agreements in adult social care (easy read)

The Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) wants to hear from people about fair pay agreements.

We want to know how you think a fair pay agreement for adult social care workers should be agreed. Your answers will help DHSC understand what people think about:

the group that talks about pay, called the Adult Social Care Negotiating Body

the steps to agree pay

who and what is included in the agreement

how to solve problems if people disagree

how to put the agreement in place

how to make sure the rules are followed

The consultation is open for 15 weeks.

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.

Or you can print one of the documents and post it with your answers to:

Adult Social Care Fair Pay Agreement Team

6th floor, 39 Victoria Street

Westminster

London

SW1H 0EU