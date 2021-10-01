Extending free PPE to the health and care sector

In response to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) created a parallel PPE supply chain in the UK to meet the unexpected challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure much-needed PPE was delivered to the frontline.

Notably, DHSC centralised the procurement of PPE across much of the health and care sector and provided free access to central stocks to NHS trusts, adult social care providers, as well as primary care and some other healthcare providers.