Extending free PPE to the health and care sector

Department of Health and Social Care
1 October 2021

Summary

DHSC is seeking views on whether it should extend the provision of free personal protective equipment (PPE) to the health and care sector after 31 March 2022.

Consultation description

In response to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) created a parallel PPE supply chain in the UK to meet the unexpected challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure much-needed PPE was delivered to the frontline.

Notably, DHSC centralised the procurement of PPE across much of the health and care sector and provided free access to central stocks to NHS trusts, adult social care providers, as well as primary care and some other healthcare providers.

DHSC is committed to providing this central, free provision of COVID-19 PPE until 31 March 2022. This consultation will inform the department’s decision concerning extending central provision beyond this date.

Extending free PPE to the health and care sector

PPE.strategy@dhsc.gov.uk

