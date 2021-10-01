Extending free PPE to the health and care sector
Consultation description
In response to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) created a parallel PPE supply chain in the UK to meet the unexpected challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure much-needed PPE was delivered to the frontline.
Notably, DHSC centralised the procurement of PPE across much of the health and care sector and provided free access to central stocks to NHS trusts, adult social care providers, as well as primary care and some other healthcare providers.
DHSC is committed to providing this central, free provision of COVID-19 PPE until 31 March 2022. This consultation will inform the department’s decision concerning extending central provision beyond this date.
Documents
Ways to respond
or