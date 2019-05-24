Consultation on MSN 1870 (M+F) personal protective equipment regulations 1999

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency would like your views on the draft MSN 1870 (M+F) amendment 1 -the merchant shipping and fishing vessels (personal protective equipment) regulations 1999.

The stakeholder engagement will last for a period of 8 weeks from Friday 24th May 2019 and all comments should be provided, preferably by email, no later than Friday 19th of July 2019.

If you wish to suggest alternative or additional wording, please copy and submit on the response form, providing clear reference to the section to which you are referring.

Consultation responses should be emailed to mlc@mcga.gov.uk along with your details (see section 5) of the consultation document. Any questions on this consultation should also be sent to this address.

When responding, representative groups are asked to give a summary of the people and organisations they represent and, where relevant, who else they have consulted in reaching their conclusions.

Please find the current MSN 1870 (M+F) personal protective equipment regulations 1999, for your reference.