Consultation on MSN 1870 (M+F) personal protective equipment regulations 1999

Published 24 May 2019
Maritime and Coastguard Agency

To update the personal protective equipment (PPE) standards within the MSN, to the current British standards and the EU Commissions harmonized standards.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency would like your views on the draft MSN 1870 (M+F) amendment 1 -the merchant shipping and fishing vessels (personal protective equipment) regulations 1999.

The stakeholder engagement will last for a period of 8 weeks from Friday 24th May 2019 and all comments should be provided, preferably by email, no later than Friday 19th of July 2019.

If you wish to suggest alternative or additional wording, please copy and submit on the response form, providing clear reference to the section to which you are referring.

Consultation responses should be emailed to mlc@mcga.gov.uk along with your details (see section 5) of the consultation document. Any questions on this consultation should also be sent to this address.

When responding, representative groups are asked to give a summary of the people and organisations they represent and, where relevant, who else they have consulted in reaching their conclusions.

Please find the current MSN 1870 (M+F) personal protective equipment regulations 1999, for your reference.

Consultation document on MSN 1870 (M+F) personal protective equipment regulations 1999

PDF, 519KB, 22 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email infoline@mcga.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

