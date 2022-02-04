10-Year Cancer Plan: Call for Evidence

One in every two people in this country will be told they have cancer at some point in their lives. The NHS Long Term Plan, published in 2019, set an ambition to save thousands more lives each year by dramatically improving how we diagnose and treat cancer.

The Department of Health and Social Care is seeking the views of individuals, professionals and organisations to understand whether and how we can do more to make progress against this ambition, and to build on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call for evidence will run for a period of 8 weeks and is open to everyone aged 16 and over. You can respond as an individual, or on behalf of an organisation.

The easiest way to participate in the call for evidence is by completing the online survey.

An easy-read version of this document will be made available in online and print format shortly.