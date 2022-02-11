10-Year Cancer Plan: Call for Evidence (easy read)

You can tell us your thoughts and ideas if you are aged 16 or over and are from England.

Click on the ‘respond online’ link in the box below to tell us what you think about cancer, and cancer care, in England.

Or give your ideas in the document below.

You can print and scan this document to your computer then email it to cancer.callforevidence@dhsc.gov.uk.

Or print and post this document with your answers to:

Cancer Call for Evidence

Department of Health and Social Care

39 Victoria Street

London

SW1H 0EU



You can read more in the non-easy read version.