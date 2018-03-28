Announcements

The Niteworks 3 contract ceased in accordance with the original contract timetable on 31 March 2018. As a consequence we will no longer be processing any new applications for the Niteworks 3 partnership.

The MOD remains fully committed to the benefits of the Niteworks partnership and the pan-industry approach. The requirement for a Niteworks (Replacement) has been endorsed by the Front Line Commands and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) is working to deliver a successor core service as soon as possible, although this will be later in the financial year.

The Niteworks (Replacement) project was notified in the Defence Bulletin Contract Notice in November 2017, along with an industry briefing day on 25 January 2018. The MOD will be maintaining on-going engagement across the Niteworks partnership until the Niteworks (Replacement) project is in place; should you wish to express an interest in joining the partnership at any subsequent opportunity please contact… for more details.

