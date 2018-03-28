Collection
Niteworks
Niteworks was established by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide a commercially neutral environment in which to address complex Defence challenges through a partnership between MOD, industry and academia.
Announcements
The Niteworks 3 contract ceased in accordance with the original contract timetable on 31 March 2018. As a consequence we will no longer be processing any new applications for the Niteworks 3 partnership.
The MOD remains fully committed to the benefits of the Niteworks partnership and the pan-industry approach. The requirement for a Niteworks (Replacement) has been endorsed by the Front Line Commands and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) is working to deliver a successor core service as soon as possible, although this will be later in the financial year.
The Niteworks (Replacement) project was notified in the Defence Bulletin Contract Notice in November 2017, along with an industry briefing day on 25 January 2018. The MOD will be maintaining on-going engagement across the Niteworks partnership until the Niteworks (Replacement) project is in place; should you wish to express an interest in joining the partnership at any subsequent opportunity please contact… for more details.
What we do
Niteworks is a cost effective, impartial, sustainable and responsive evidence based support capability drawing together a broad spectrum of knowledge and expertise from industry, the MOD and academia in a collaborative environment to analyse and address security and defence issues. This could include but may not be limited to concept demonstration, experimentation, impartial perspectives into capability decisions, requirements de-risking and shaping and informing decisions across the defence lines of development (DLOD).
Niteworks 3: What you need to know
Niteworks 3: what you need to know
- Case study
UK Defence Innovation: Design and implementation of a system to realise value through exploitation of novelty (white paper)
- Guidance
Holistic Complex System Intervention Evaluation: Understanding the nature of defence capability (white paper)
- Guidance
Styles of Architecting: A smarter approach to architecting the Defence Enterprise (white paper)
- Guidance
Continuous Capability Evolution: A Practical Approach to the Acquisition of Modern Defence Capabilities (white paper)
- Guidance
Niteworks Inform Magazine: An update for defence decision makers
- Guidance
Technical Insights
- Guidance
Niteworks project summaries
- Guidance
Niteworks 3: case studies
Niteworks 3: Prototyping a Rapid Messaging system for MOD
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Transforming the delivery of the UK’s Air ISTAR capability
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Improving Ground Based Air Defence
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Enhancing detection equipment to reduce risk to life
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Enabling MOD to take advantage of the IT revolution: The Brockworks Programme
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Rapidly upgrading Submarine Combat Systems
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Informing Acquisition for Future Aircraft Refuelling Capability
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Improving Support Solutions for Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Improving Army capability delivery through industry best practice
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Shaping Combat Service Support for Army 2020 and beyond
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Developing Joint Battlespace Management capability
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Exploiting Open Source Intelligence through innovation
- Case study
Niteworks 3: The Capability Concept Demonstrator
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Improving performance whilst reducing costs
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Supporting the MOD’s cyber capability
- Case study
Niteworks 3: Generating effective capability through experimentation
- Case study