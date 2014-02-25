Collection

MOD civilian personnel quarterly statistics: index

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
25 February 2014
Last updated:
30 October 2017, see all updates

Statistics on the strength of Ministry of Defence civilian personnel.

Following a public consultation on changes to the MOD’s personnel statistics, the frequency of this publication will reduce from quarterly to bi-annual following the release of the 1 October 2017 edition in November 2017.

Editions

  1. MOD civilian personnel quarterly report: 2017

    • National Statistics

  2. MOD civilian personnel quarterly report: 2016

    • National Statistics

  3. MOD civilian personnel quarterly report: 2015

    • National Statistics

  4. MOD civilian personnel quarterly report: 2014

    • National Statistics

  5. MOD civilian personnel quarterly report: 2013

    • National Statistics

  6. MOD civilian personnel quarterly report: 2012

    • National Statistics

  7. MOD civilian personnel quarterly report: 2011

    • National Statistics

  8. MOD civilian personnel quarterly report: 2010

    • National Statistics

  9. MOD civilian personnel statistics: background quality reports

    • National Statistics
Contents

Document information

Published: 25 February 2014

Updated: 30 October 2017

+ full page history

  1. Updated information on the frequency of this publication following a public consultation.
  2. Added information following the outcome of a public consultation on changes to the MOD's personnel statistics.
  3. Added public consultation link.
  4. Added MOD civilian personnel quarterly report: 2017
  5. Removed link to closed public consultation.
  6. Added MOD quarterly civilian personnel statistics report: 2016
  7. Added MOD civilian personnel quarterly report: 2015.
  8. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence