National Statistics
MOD civilian personnel quarterly report: 2017
- Ministry of Defence
- MOD civilian personnel quarterly statistics: index
- 16 February 2017
- 10 August 2017, see all updates
Quarterly statistics on the strength, intake and outflow of MOD civilian personnel for 2017.
MOD quarterly civilian personnel statistics report: 1 July 2017
PDF, 1.07MB, 34 pages
MOD quarterly civilian personnel statistics report: 1 July 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.1MB
MOD quarterly civilian personnel statistics report: 1 April 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.06MB
MOD quarterly civilian personnel statistics report: 1 January 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.08MB
Quarterly statistics on the strength, intake and outflow of MOD civilian personnel, by grade equivalence, top level budgetary area, demographics and civilian personnel time series.
- Added MOD quarterly civilian personnel statistics report: 1 July 2017.
- Updated to add Quarterly Civilian Personnel Report (QCPR) for April 2017.
- First published.