Shaping the national cancer plan (easy read)
Applies to England
Call for evidence description
Cancer will affect 1 in every 2 people during in their lives. They might have cancer themselves or know someone who has cancer.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is asking people what they think about cancer care. This is because we want to make sure that everyone who has cancer gets the best care.
We will use what people tell us to make our national cancer plan.
This call for evidence is also available as a non-easy read version.
Documents
Ways to respond
or
Complete a response form and either
Email to:
cancer-callforevidence@dhsc.gov.uk
Write to:
Cancer call for evidence
Department of Health and Social Care
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU
United Kingdom