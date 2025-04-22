Open call for evidence

Shaping the national cancer plan (easy read)

Department of Health and Social Care
22 April 2025

Applies to England

We want to hear your ideas about how to make cancer care better for everyone. Your ideas will help the government to make a national cancer plan for England.

Cancer will affect 1 in every 2 people during in their lives. They might have cancer themselves or know someone who has cancer.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is asking people what they think about cancer care. This is because we want to make sure that everyone who has cancer gets the best care.

We will use what people tell us to make our national cancer plan.

Shaping the national cancer plan (easy read)

Respond online

or

Complete a response form and either

Email to:

cancer-callforevidence@dhsc.gov.uk

Write to:

Cancer call for evidence
Department of Health and Social Care
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU
United Kingdom

Published 22 April 2025

