Medical Device Alerts issued in June 2020

A summary of Medical Device Alerts recently issued by the MHRA.

Published 31 July 2020
Last updated 31 July 2020 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Therapeutic area:
Anaesthesia and intensive care, Cardiovascular disease and lipidology, Infectious disease

In this monthly update, we highlight selected Medical Device Alerts and notices that have been issued recently by MHRA. Please note, this is not an exhaustive list of medical device alerts. For all Medical Device Alerts from MHRA, see Alerts and recalls for drugs and medical devices.

Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 13, issue 12: July 2020: 4.

Published 31 July 2020
Last updated 31 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Republished in order to change the display order of articles; content unchanged

  2. First published.