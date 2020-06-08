Results from laboratory-based tests for COVID-19 antibodies using capillary blood sample collection kits may not be reliable (MDA/2020/015)

Actions

Laboratories offering a COVID-19 testing service for the public, private healthcare or NHS:

Pause the service immediately if your service uses capillary blood samples. Do not process new samples. Before issuing any results for tests already processed, ensure that due consideration has been given to Article 15 of the GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018 Part 2 of Schedule 3

Contact all your customers within a week of receiving this alert to notify them that you have paused your service, at the request of MHRA, as the results from this sample type may not be reliable

Only use assays with the sample types covered by the CE mark

If you are offering the sample kit, you should undertake a usability study and a stability study to prove it can be used safely by the intended user. This is most important for home users. The sample collection kit should be additionally CE marked as an IVD kit

Verify that the sample collection kit used by your customer is CE marked and suitable for use by the intended user, your laboratory and with the manufacturer’s assay

All laboratories offering a COVID-19 testing service should apply to UKAS to include COVID-19 testing in their scope

Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 15 June 2020

Actions complete: 13 July 2020

Problem/background

MHRA is aware that some laboratories are providing COVID-19 testing service whereby the sample type has not been validated or verified by the manufacturer of the assay. This represents off label use and is therefore not covered under the CE mark of the assay.

The test involves collecting a capillary blood sample into a small container following a set of instructions. The container is then sent to a laboratory for analysis and the results are returned direct to the person who took the test or the person’s GP or healthcare professional, with an indication of the reliability of the result.

The laboratory tests are CE marked and safe for use on blood drawn from the vein by a healthcare professional but have not yet been validated by the manufacturer of the test to be used with a capillary blood sample. The sample collection kits have not yet been validated for home use. We can’t be sure that people collecting samples at home are able to do this in a way that the laboratory can process the sample to give reliable results.

All UKAS accredited laboratories offering a COVID-19 testing service should hold evidence of their sample type validation and verification data.

MHRA has updated our guidance for COVID-19 antibody testing services for industry and members of the public.

Distribution

If you are responsible for cascading these alerts in your organisation, these are our suggested distribution lists.

