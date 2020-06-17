Philips HeartStart MRx Monitor/Defibrillators - may fail to deliver therapy without alerting the user to a fault in the event of internal damage (MDA/2020/016)

Philips HeartStart MRx Monitor/Defibrillators may fail to deliver therapy without alerting the user to a fault in the event of internal damage.

Identify monitors/defibrillators affected by the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice

Perform a manual operational check immediately if the monitor/defibrillator is dropped or subject to severe mechanical shock

Ensure alternative devices are available as defined in the local risk assessment procedures if an affected device is removed from service

Insert a copy of the Field Safety Notice into each copy of the HeartStart MRx Instructions for Use

Contact Philips to confirm receipt of their Field Safety Notice if your device is listed as being affected

All medical, nursing and technical staff involved in the use and maintenance of these devices.

Actions underway: 1 July 2020

Actions complete: 15 July 2020

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.

Philips Customer Care Service Centre



Tel: 0870 532 9741

Email: safetynoticeuki@philips.com

Quote Philips reference number: FCO86100198

England

Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/016 or 2020/003/005/291/012.

Technical aspects

Paul Sandhu, MHRA



Tel: 020 3080 6000

Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical aspects

Devices Clinical Team, MHRA



Tel: 020 3080 7274

Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland)



Tel: 028 9052 3868

Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on the website. Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.

Scotland

Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland



Tel: 0131 275 7575

Email: nss.iric@nhs.net

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account. For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident

Wales

Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government



Tel: 03000 255278 or 03000 255510

Email: Haz-Aic@gov.wales

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Wales, use the Yellow Card reporting page and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).

MDA/2020/016