If you’re more than 10 weeks pregnant or have a child under 4, the Healthy Start scheme can help you:

buy healthy foods like milk or fruit

get free vitamins

You need to be claiming certain benefits to qualify.

If you’re pregnant and under 18 you can claim even if you do not receive any benefits.

How to apply

For more information or to apply, visit the NHS Healthy Start website.

If you live in Scotland you cannot get Healthy Start. You can apply for Best Start Foods instead.

If you’re not a British citizen but your child is

You might be eligible for the Healthy Start scheme if all the following are true:

you have at least 1 British child under 4 years old - check if your child is a British citizen if you’re not sure

your family earns £408 or less per month after tax

you cannot claim ‘public funds’ (for example, benefits) - either because of your immigration status or because you do not have an immigration status

Your biometric residence permit ( BRP ) (even if it’s expired) or your online immigration status will say if you cannot claim public funds. You might also have a letter from the Home Office about it.

To apply, ask for an application form by email. Only use this email address if you think you cannot claim public funds because of your immigration status.