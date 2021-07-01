UK reciprocal healthcare agreements with non-EU countries

If a non-EU country or territory is not listed on this page, the UK does not have a reciprocal healthcare agreement with it.

Wherever you’re travelling, make sure you have travel insurance that covers healthcare costs.

Visiting EU countries

There is separate guidance for visiting EU countries. If you’re a UK resident, you can use a Global Health Insurance Card ( GHIC ) to get free or discounted medical treatment when visiting an EU country.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) travel advice

See the latest health advice for UK travellers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Guidance for the European Free Trade Association ( EFTA ) states (Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland)

The UK is seeking to conclude new, comprehensive agreements on social security coordination, including reciprocal healthcare and GHIC -type coverage, with:

the European Economic Area ( EEA ) EFTA states (Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland)

) states (Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland) Switzerland

Until a new agreement is in place, the UK and Norway will apply, on a temporary basis, an amended version of the 1991 Convention on Social Security and Protocol on Medical Treatment between the Governments of the UK and Norway.

See visiting Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland for information on accessing healthcare while visiting these countries.

The UK government is seeking to extend the use of the GHIC to these countries in the future.

Reciprocal healthcare agreements outside of the EU

The UK has reciprocal healthcare agreements with some non-EU countries. Within these countries, you’ll often be treated as if you were a resident of the country you’re visiting.

Evidence required can vary depending on the specific agreement. This will usually seek to prove that the person is a UK citizen or a current resident of the country. For instance, requested documents may include a passport, driver’s licence, proof of national insurance enrolment or a utility bill.

Within the reciprocal agreements there are a number of variations in the level of free treatment afforded to visitors. Generally, only immediate medical treatment is provided free of charge, to allow visitors to return home for other needs.

The agreements do not cover:

the cost of returning you to the UK (repatriation)

routine monitoring of pre-existing conditions

Medical services may also be more restricted than under the NHS. Make sure you have a valid private travel insurance policy when travelling to any country worldwide.

See foreign travel advice for additional health advice for all countries.

In addition to the EFTA countries detailed above, the UK has reciprocal health agreements with the countries listed below.

Each country below lists:

the documents you’ll need to prove entitlement to healthcare in the country

what is covered

what you’ll need to pay for

Anguilla

Documents you’ll need:

evidence of UK residence, such as NHS enrolment or UK driving licence

UK passport

What is covered:

emergency medical treatment, including medicines

Australia

Documents you’ll need:

proof that you’re lawfully resident in the UK

you may need to show documents to prove you’re ordinarily resident in the UK, including evidence of UK residence (such as proof of NHS enrolment or UK driving licence and temporary entry permit)

you may also need to show evidence of your current visa

How to enrol in Medicare:

The Australian government website has detailed information for UK visitors, including how to enrol in Medicare.

You must enrol at a local Medicare service centre either before or after your treatment.

What is covered:

medically necessary treatment

What you’ll need to pay for:

treatment at most doctors’ surgeries

prescribed medicines

ambulance travel

dental treatment

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Documents you’ll need:

UK passport (if you’re a UK resident, but not a UK national, you’ll need to prove NI enrolment)

if you’re a national of Bosnia and Herzegovina living in the UK, you’ll need to show your Bosnian passport and proof of NI enrolment – you can get this from HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC ) (see ‘Proving your National Insurance number’)

if you’re not a UK or Bosnian national, but are the dependant of someone who is, you should also show proof of NI enrolment

What is covered:

hospital treatment

some dental treatment, on the same basis as that available to a local resident

other medical treatment, on the same basis as that available to a local resident

What you’ll need to pay for:

prescribed medicines

British Virgin Islands

Documents you’ll need:

evidence of UK residence, such as NHS enrolment or UK driving licence.

UK passport

What is covered:

Emergency medical treatment, including medicines

Falkland Islands

Documents you’ll need:

evidence of UK residence, such as NHS enrolment, NI enrolment, etc.

What is covered:

hospital treatment

dental treatment

other medical treatment

prescribed medicines

ambulance travel

Faroe Islands

Documents you’ll need:

proof of identity, including proof of nationality and residence

What is covered:

As a non-EU member, the GHIC scheme is not directly applicable for use in the Faroe Islands.

However, the UK has a reciprocal agreement with the Faroe Islands under which British residents can receive medical treatment equivalent to that which a GHIC would offer.

Gibraltar

Documents you’ll need:

UK passport

European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) or UK GHIC

What is covered:

GPs, medical care and dental treatment under the local medical scheme are available at the primary care medical centre

What you’ll need to pay for:

small charge for each item of medicine prescribed under the medical scheme

private dental treatment

nominal fee for limited emergency services at the primary care medical centre

More information

This information only applies if you’re staying for less than 30 days.

You are not covered if you go to Gibraltar specifically to be treated for a condition that started when you were elsewhere – for example, in Spain.

Isle of Man

Documents you’ll need:

proof of residence

What is covered:

urgent treatment

What you’ll need to pay for:

dental treatment and prescribed medicines

More information

This information only applies if you’re staying for less than 3 months.

Israel

There is also a limited agreement with Israel that just provides healthcare in the case of industrial accidents for a person entitled to receive industrial injuries benefits.

The agreement does not extend to a wider reciprocal healthcare cover and only applies in rare circumstances.

Jersey

Documents you’ll need:

proof of residence

What is covered:

urgent treatment

What you’ll need to pay for:

dental treatment and prescribed medicines

More information

This information only applies if you’re staying for less than 3 months.

Kosovo

Documents you’ll need:

UK passport (if you’re a UK resident, but not a UK national, you’ll need to prove NI enrolment)

if you’re a national of Kosovo living in the UK, you’ll need to show your Kosovan passport and NI enrolment – you can get this from HMRC (see ‘Proving your National Insurance number’)

if you’re not a UK or Kosovan national, but are the dependant of someone who is, you should also prove NI enrolment

What is covered:

hospital treatment

some dental treatment, on the same basis as that available to a local resident

other medical treatment, on the same basis as that available to a local resident

What you’ll need to pay for:

prescribed medicines

North Macedonia

Documents you’ll need:

UK passport (if you’re a UK resident, but not a UK national, you’ll need to prove NI enrolment)

if you’re a national of North Macedonia living in the UK, you’ll need to show your North Macedonian passport and proof of NI enrolment – you can get this from HMRC (see ‘Proving your National Insurance number’)

if you’re not a UK or North Macedonian national, but are the dependant of someone who is, you should also prove NI enrolment

What is covered:

emergency hospital treatment

some emergency dental treatment, on the same basis as that available to a local resident

other emergency medical treatment, on the same basis as that available to a local resident

What you’ll need to pay for:

prescribed medicines

non-emergency treatment

Montenegro

Documents you’ll need:

UK passport (if you’re a UK resident, but not a UK national, you’ll need to prove NI enrolment)

if you’re a national of Montenegro living in the UK, you’ll need to show your Montenegrin passport and proof of NI enrolment – you can get this from HMRC (see ‘Proving your National Insurance number’)

if you’re not a UK or Montenegrin national, but are the dependant of someone who is, you should also prove NI enrolment

How to register:

You need to take your papers to the local branch of the Health Insurance Fund of Montenegro (Fond za zdravstveno osiguranje – FZZO) to get a certificate that allows you to get treatment in state medical facilities in Montenegro.

See a list of medical facilities in Montenegro.

What is covered:

emergency treatment only

What you’ll need to pay for:

other medical treatment

prescribed medicines

Montserrat

Documents you’ll need:

evidence of UK residence, such as a NHS enrolment or UK driving licence

UK passport

What is covered:

emergency medical treatment, including medicines

New Zealand

Documents you’ll need:

UK passport

evidence of UK residence

What is covered:

necessary dental treatment for people aged under 19

emergency medical treatment in a public hospital

What you’ll need to pay for:

prescribed medicines

dental treatment (unless you’re under 19)

St Helena

Documents you’ll need:

evidence of UK residence, such as an NHS enrolment or UK driving licence

UK passport

What is covered:

Emergency medical treatment, including medicines

Serbia

Documents you’ll need:

UK passport (if you’re a UK resident, but not a UK national, you’ll need to prove NI enrolment)

if you’re a national of Serbia living in the UK, you’ll need to show your Serbian passport and proof of NI enrolment – you can get this from HMRC (see ‘Proving your National Insurance number’)

(see ‘Proving your National Insurance number’) if you’re not a UK or Serbian national, but are the dependant of someone who is, you should also prove NI enrolment

What is covered:

hospital treatment

some dental treatment and

other medical treatment

What you’ll need to pay for:

prescribed medicines

Turks and Caicos Islands

Documents you’ll need:

evidence of UK residence, such as NHS enrolment or UK driving licence

UK passport

What is covered:

Emergency medical treatment, including medicines

Grand Turk Island:

dental treatment (at dental clinics only)

prescribed medicines

ambulance travel

Outer islands:

medical treatment at government clinics

prescribed medicines

What you’ll need to pay for:

Grand Turk Island:

hospital inpatient treatment

other medical treatment

treatment at the town clinic

If you live or are planning to move abroad

