Travel to the Czech Republic for work
Check if you need a visa or permit to work in the Czech Republic and how to get one if you do.
This guide is for British citizens travelling for business or other work purposes. It explains what employers, employees, or the self-employed need to do if they need a visa, work permit or residence permit.
Entry requirements
If you’re going to the Czech Republic to work (or any other EU country, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein) you must make sure you meet passport and other travel requirements.
On the day you travel, you’ll need your passport to both:
- have at least 6 months left
- be less than 10 years old (even if it has 6 months or more left)
If you’re travelling for business for up to 90 days in a 180-day period, you may be able to do some work-related things without needing a visa or permit, such as attend business meetings. These are usually covered by the Schengen visa waiver.
If you’re going for other types of work you may need a visa, work permit or residence permit.
The Czech Republic’s authorities are responsible for setting and enforcing entry rules. They decide which activities need a visa or permit, or which may be exempt.
You must always check with the Czech Republic’s government before you travel, to make sure you meet their legal requirements
If you’re working in more than one country you’ll need to check the entry rules of each country. If you need a passport, visa or permit, you should apply well in advance of travel.
Visa and permit documents
This guide explains the general application process for some of the visa or permit types available in the Czech Republic. It includes a checklist of documents that you’ll usually need to include when applying.
It may not cover all scenarios so you must always check the exact application process and document requirements with the Czech Republic’s embassy or immigration authorities.
You must also check what format the documents should be presented in, including if they must be:
- translated
- ‘legalised’ (apostillised) or notarised
- originals, or if copies are acceptable
- signed in ink (a wet signature), or if they can be signed electronically (an e-signature)
- dated within a certain period of time, such as 30 days before you submit your application
Countries often use the terms visa, work permit and residence permit differently. For example, some may refer to a work permit as a visa.
This guide uses the same terms used in the Czech Republic, so you know which ones to use when speaking to the Czech Republic’s authorities.
Check if you need a visa or permit
You do not need a visa or permit if you’re travelling to the Czech Republic for up to 90 days in a 180-day period for:
- running or attending job interviews
- meeting with recruitment and talent agencies
- acquisitions, such as due diligence prior to purchase, or pre-closing activities
- attending court as a witness
- attending a trade fair or seminar convention
- attending a board meeting
- attending a workshop
- attending, speaking or presenting at a conference (unpaid)
- meeting a client, customer or colleague
- attending a meeting with a contractor or vendor (including entertainment like eating at a restaurant)
- fact-finding visits
- touring a company facility
- negotiating deals or contracts
- team-building activities
- receiving classroom-based training for the same group or company
- leisure travel, such as holidays or visiting friends or family
These activities are covered by the Schengen visa waiver.
Border checks
At the border you may be asked to show you have health insurance that covers your stay.
Check the Czech Republic’s exemptions
Certain types of work and activities do not require a visa or permit because they’re exempt.
All countries have their own exemptions. What may be exempt in one country may not be in another. You should always check with the country’s authorities.
The following may not require a visa or permit in the Czech Republic if they’re for no more than 7 continuous days and up to 30 days in a 12-month period:
- providing services as part of an after-sales agreement by a non-Czech company
- supplying goods or services
- carrying out assembly work under a commercial contract
- carrying out warranty and repair work
- educational and academic work in a school
- scientific, research and development work in a public research institution, or other research organisation
- dependants of diplomatic mission workers
- spiritual workers of the Catholic Church, or other religious societies registered in the Czech Republic
- members of rescue units assisting with the consequences of accidents or natural disasters, or providing humanitarian aid under international agreements
- employees in international rail, road and sea traffic, if working on behalf of a UK employer
- accredited journalists
- military members or civilian personnel
- work that has particular interest to the Czech Republic, usually requiring permission from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior or Trade
If you have an EU intra-company transfer (EU ICT) permit from another country you can work in the Czech Republic without a visa and permit for up to 90 days in a 180-day period.
Notify the labour office
The Czech company will need to notify the regional branch of the labour office in writing on your first day of work.
Dependant work
You must make sure any exempt activities could not be classed as employment (dependant work).
You need to make sure the relationship between the Czech and UK organsations (and, or you) is not an employment relationship.
The Czech company should check with the labour office if they’re not sure if an activity would be classed as dependant work.
Dependant work would always require a work permit.
All exemptions would be covered by the visa waiver.
Show proof of exemption
You need to be able to show proof that you’re exempt to the authorities on request. This could be:
- an assignment letter
- an employment confirmation letter
- a contract
- proof of required qualifications, such as a diploma and professional certificates
- an after-sales agreement
Further checks
If you’re not sure if you need a visa or permit to travel you can get advice from the Czech Republic’s embassy or immigration authorities.
Applying for a visa or permit
This guide outlines the steps required for each visa or permit to help you prepare, but you’ll need to check the exact rules and processes with the Czech Republic’s embassy or immigration authorities.
Taking your family
If you have a family they won’t be able to apply for dependant permits if you’re working in the Czech Republic for up to 90 days in a 180-day period. They may be able to join you for up to 90 days under the Schengen visa waiver rules.
If you have a long-term permit family members can join you.
Short and long-term permits
You need a combined Schengen visa and short-term work permit if you’re in the Czech Republic for up to 90 days in 180-day period because you’re:
- transferring short-term from a UK-based company to a branch in the Czech Republic
- working for a company in the Czech Republic on a short fixed-term Czech contract
You need to apply for a long-term work permit if you’re in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days because you’re:
- transferring long term to a Czech branch, or providing long-term services to a client in the Czech Republic
- working for a Czech company on a long-term Czech contract
- working in professionals sports as an athlete or player
- carrying out self-employed work or you’re a statutory representative
- conducting research, other academic work and teaching
- investing in the Czech Republic
Long-term permits are valid for up to 2 years depending on which one you need.
Short-term transfer to a branch in the Czech Republic, or working on a short-term Czech contract
To qualify for the combined Schengen visa and work permit you must:
- have the relevant professional skills and experience for the job
- keep your employment contract with your UK employer, if you’re transferring (on assignment)
- have a signed letter from your employer stating the exact terms of the assignment, if you’re transferring
- sign a short-term Czech employment contract (for up to 90 days) with the employer in the Czech Republic
- meet minimum monthly wage requirements, if you’re on a Czech contract
How it works
You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.
-
You or your employer applies for a work permit from the local Czech labour office.
-
You apply for a Schengen visa at the Czech embassy or consulate.
-
You register at the local Foreign Police Inspectorate within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic.
-
Your employer provides the local labour office with written information about your work and entry into the country no later than your first day of work.
Application documents
Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:
- completed visa application form
- UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, valid for at least 3 months after your departure date
- 2 colour passport photos
- degree or other qualification certificate
- signed assignment letter with your employer stating the exact terms of the assignment, or a short-term employment contract
- proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic
- proof of travel health or medical insurance
- legalised or apostilled certificate of incorporation for the UK company
- certificate of incorporation for the Czech company
The combined Schengen visa and work permit takes about 2 months to get. It’s valid for up to 90 days in a 180-day period. You can’t extend it.
Long-term transfer to a Czech branch, or providing services to a client in the Czech Republic
If you’re transferring to a Czech branch to work you need to apply for one of these long-term work and residence permits:
- intra-company employee transfer (ICT) card, for managers, specialists or employed interns (trainees)
- Non-Dual Mode Employee Card if you don’t qualify for an ICT card, or if you’re providing services to a client in the Czech Republic
Intra-company employee transfer card
You need an intra-company transfer (ICT) card if your UK-based employer moves you to a Czech branch for:
- up to 3 years
- 1 year if you’re a trainee
To qualify you must:
- be a manager, specialist or trainee
- have a bachelor’s level degree if you’re a trainee
- have worked for the UK company for at least 6 months
- keep your UK employment contract
- stay on UK payroll
The ICT card takes 3 months to get. It can’t be extended beyond 3 years, or 1 year if you’re a trainee.
How it works
You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.
-
You apply for your ICT card and visa at the Czech embassy or consulate.
-
You register at your local Ministry of Interior (MOI) office and submit your biometrics within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic.
-
Your employer provides the local labour office with written information about your work and entry into the country no later than your first day of work.
-
You collect your ICT card from the MOI.
Application documents
Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:
- completed visa and permit application forms
- UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members
- 1 colour passport photo
- degree or other qualification certificate if you’re a trainee
- signed assignment agreement with your UK employer
- proof that you’ve been employed with the UK company for at least 6 months immediately before the transfer
- organisational charts or documents showing the relationship between your UK employer and the company in the Czech Republic
- proof of legal residence or immigration status in the UK
- legalised or apostilled police clearance certificates for you and any family members, if applying with family
- legalised or apostilled police clearance certificate for you and any family members from any other country you’ve lived in for more than 6 months in the past 3 years
- proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic
- travel health or medical insurance
- legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family
- legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family
- proof you have enough money or meet income requirements
Non-Dual Mode Employee Card
You can apply for a Non-Dual Mode Employee card if you’re in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days because you’re:
- transferring to a Czech branch to work
- providing services to a client in the Czech Republic
To qualify you must:
- have the relevant qualifications for the job
- have the relevant professional skills and experience for the job
- earn at least the Czech minimum monthly wage
- keep your UK employment contract
- stay on UK payroll
The Non-Dual Employee Card takes 3 to 4 months to get. It’s valid for up to 2 years. You can extend it for another 2 years.
How it works
You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.
-
The Czech company requests a work permit from the local labour office.
-
You apply for a Non-Dual Employee Card at the Czech embassy or consulate.
-
You register at your local Ministry of Interior (MOI) office and submit your biometrics within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic.
-
Your employer provides the local labour office with written information about your work and entry into the country no later than your first day of work.
-
You collect your Non-Dual Employee Card from the MOI.
Application documents
Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:
- completed application form
- UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members
- 2 colour passport photos for you and any family members
- degree or other qualification certificate
- legalised or apostilled certificate of incorporation for the UK company
- signed assignment letter from your employer stating the exact terms of the assignment
- legalised or apostilled police clearance certificates
- proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic
- health insurance that covers your stay
- legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family
- legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family
- proof you have enough money or meet income requirements
Working for a company in the Czech Republic on a long-term Czech contract
You need one of these permits if you’ve been employed by a company in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days:
Employee Card
To qualify for an (dual) Employee Card (work and residence permit) you must:
- have a job offer from a company in the Czech Republic
- be placed on Czech payroll
- earn at least the Czech minimum wage
- show that you’re qualified for the position
This Employee Card takes 3 months to get. It’s valid for up to 2 years. You can extend it for another 2 years. This permit can lead to permanent residence if you meet the criteria.
How it works
You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.
-
Your employer carries out a labour market test by posting a vacancy on the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs’ central register of job vacancies for 10 to 30 days.
-
You apply for an Employee Card at the Czech embassy or consulate if no-one suitable has been found for the role locally.
-
You register at your local Ministry of Interior (MOI) and submit your biometrics within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic.
-
Your employer provides the local labour office with written information about your work and entry into the country no later than your first day of work.
-
You collect your Employee Card from the MOI.
Application documents
Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:
- completed application form
- UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members
- 2 colour passport photos for you and any family members
- degree or other qualification certificate
- an employment contract or offer letter confirming that you and the Czech company intend to sign a contract
- legalised or apostilled police clearance certificate
- proof of legal residence or immigration status in your country of residence, for you and any dependants
- proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic
- health insurance that covers your stay
- legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family
- legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family
- proof you have enough money or meet income requirements
EU Blue Card
To qualify for an EU Blue Card you need to be highly skilled and:
- have an employment offer from a Czech company for at least 1 year
- have at least a 3 years’ university degree-level education, or higher specialist education
- be placed on Czech payroll
- earn at least 1.5 times the average gross annual wage
The EU Blue Card takes 3 to 4 months to get. It’s valid for up to 2 years. You can extend it for another 2 years. This permit type can lead to permanent residence if you meet the criteria.
How it works
You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.
-
Your employer carries out a labour market test by posting a vacancy on the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs’ central register of job vacancies for 10 to 30 days.
-
You apply for your EU Blue Card at the Czech embassy or consulate if no-one suitable has been found for the role locally.
-
You register at your local Ministry of Interior (MOI) office and submit your biometrics within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic.
-
Your employer provides the local labour office with written information about your work and entry into the country no later than your first day of work.
-
You collect your EU Blue Card from the MOI.
Application documents
Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:
- completed application form
- UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members
- 2 colour passport photos for you and any family members
- legalised or apostilled proof of high education or university degree
- signed contract with your Czech employer for highly qualified employment for at least 1 year
- legalised or apostilled police clearance certificates
- proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic
- health insurance that covers your stay
- legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family
- legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family
- proof you have enough money or meet income requirements
Self-employed work or statutory representatives
You need a long-term visa for business if you want to carry out self-employed work.
You can also apply for this permit type if you’re a legal representative for the company, as required by Czech law.
To qualify, your business must be registered in the relevant Trade Register (self-employed or business) in the Czech Republic.
The business visa takes up to 3 months to get. It’s valid for up to 1 year and you can extend it.
How it works
You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.
-
You apply for a business visa at the Czech embassy or consulate.
-
You register at your local Ministry of Interior (MOI)I office and submit your biometrics within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic.
Application documents
Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:
- UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members
- colour passport photos for you and any family members
- proof your business is on the Trade Register
- legalised or apostilled police clearance certificate
- proof of housing in the Czech Republic
- health insurance that covers your stay
- legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family
- legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family
- proof you have enough money or meet income requirements
Investing in the Czech Republic
You can apply for a long-term residence permit if you make a substantial investment in the Czech Republic and plan to stay for more than 90 days.
You can also apply for this permit type if you’re a commercial corporation manager.
The investment residence permit takes 2 to 3 months to get. It’s valid for up to 2 years. You can extend it for another 2 years. This permit type can lead to permanent residence if you meet the criteria.
How it works
You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.
-
You apply for an investment residence permit at the Czech embassy or consulate.
-
You register at your local Ministry of Interior (MOI) office and submit your biometrics within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic.
-
You collect your residence permit from the MOI.
Application documents
Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:
- completed application form
- UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members
- 2 colour passport photos for you and any family members
- proof that you, or the commercial company you’re managing, have the finances required to make a significant investment
- proof of origin of the finances, such as an income statement or tax return
- confirmation that you, or the company you control, have not been declared bankrupt
- document confirming ownership and origin of any assets being invested, such as a purchase contract, including an expert evaluation of the assets
- document confirming that you’re debt free
- proof that the commercial company you control is debt free, if applicable
- proof that your activity as a manager of the corporation will have significant influence on business, if applicable
- extract from the commercial register of the company, if applicable
- proof of registration on the Czech Trade Register
- legalised or apostilled police clearance certificate, if requested
- medical certificate for infectious disease, if requested
- detailed business plan answering the questions in the Czech Ministry of Interior’s (MOI) business plan template
- proof of housing in the the Czech Republic
- health insurance that covers your stay
- legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family
- legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family
Professional sports work
If you’re an athlete or player and want to carry out sports activities for more than 90 days you can apply for one of the following:
To qualify you must:
- have an employment contract with a sports club registered with the relevant sports association for professional sports
- be placed on Czech payroll
- prove that you’re qualified for the position
If you’re an athlete and don’t meet these conditions you can apply for the Employee Card. You would need to be paid for your sports activities by a sports club to qualify.
A long-term visa for sports or Employee Card takes up to 3 months to get.
The long-term visa for sports is valid for 1 year. The Employee Card is valid for up to 2 years. They can both be extended.
How it works
You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.
-
You apply for a long-term visa or Employee Card at the Czech embassy or consulate.
-
You register with the local Foreign Police Inspectorate within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic, if applying for a long-term visa.
-
You register at your local Ministry of Interior (MOI) office and submit your biometrics within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic, if applying for an Employee Card.
-
Your employer provides the local labour office with written information about your work and entry into the country no later than your first day of work.
Application documents
Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:
- completed application form
- UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, valid for at least 3 months after your departure date
- document outlining the purpose of your stay, such as a signed employment contract with your Czech employer (sports club)
- legalised or apostilled police clearance certificates for you and any family members, if applying with family
- legalised or apostilled police clearance certificates for you and any family members from any other country you’ve lived in for more than 6 months in the past 3 years
- proof of housing in the Czech Republic
- health insurance that covers your stay
- legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family
- legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family
- proof you have enough money or meet income requirements
Research or other academic work and teaching
You can apply for a Non-Dual Employee Card if you have an employment offer from a recognised research institution.
This residence permit gives academic staff working in research and teaching access to the entire labour market.
To qualify you must:
- have an employment contract, a work activity agreement, or employment offer confirming that you intend to enter into a contract by a certain date with a recognised research institution
- have the appropriate education and skills
The Non-Dual Employee Card takes 3 months to get. It’s valid for up to 2 years and you can extend it for another 2 years. It can lead to permanent residence if you meet the criteria.
How it works
You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.
-
You apply for a Non-Dual Employee Card at the Czech embassy or consulate.
-
You register at your local Ministry of Interior (MOI) office and submit your biometrics within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic.
-
Your employer provides the local labour office with written information about your work and entry into the country no later than your first day of work.
-
You collect your Non-Dual Mode Employee Card at the MOI.
Application documents
Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:
- UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members
- 2 colour passport photos for you and any family members
- degree or other qualification certificate
- hosting agreement with a recognised research institute
- legalised and apostilled police clearance certificate
- proof of legal residence or immigration status in your country of residence, for you and any dependants
- proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic
- health insurance that covers your stay
- legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family
- legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family
- proof you have enough money or meet income requirements
Czech government guidance
Read official Czech government information on visas, work permits, and residence permits.
Check for travel changes
European governments may update or change their rules without notice.
You should always check general travel advice for the Czech Republic, for updates on issues such as safety and security, entry requirements and travel warnings before travelling, or planning to travel.