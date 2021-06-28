Travel to the Czech Republic for work

This guide is for British citizens travelling for business or other work purposes. It explains what employers, employees, or the self-employed need to do if they need a visa, work permit or residence permit.

Entry requirements

If you’re going to the Czech Republic to work (or any other EU country, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein) you must make sure you meet passport and other travel requirements.

On the day you travel, you’ll need your passport to both:

have at least 6 months left

be less than 10 years old (even if it has 6 months or more left)

If you’re travelling for business for up to 90 days in a 180-day period, you may be able to do some work-related things without needing a visa or permit, such as attend business meetings. These are usually covered by the Schengen visa waiver.

If you’re going for other types of work you may need a visa, work permit or residence permit.

The Czech Republic’s authorities are responsible for setting and enforcing entry rules. They decide which activities need a visa or permit, or which may be exempt.

You must always check with the Czech Republic’s government before you travel, to make sure you meet their legal requirements

If you’re working in more than one country you’ll need to check the entry rules of each country. If you need a passport, visa or permit, you should apply well in advance of travel.

Visa and permit documents

This guide explains the general application process for some of the visa or permit types available in the Czech Republic. It includes a checklist of documents that you’ll usually need to include when applying.

It may not cover all scenarios so you must always check the exact application process and document requirements with the Czech Republic’s embassy or immigration authorities.

You must also check what format the documents should be presented in, including if they must be:

translated

‘legalised’ (apostillised) or notarised

originals, or if copies are acceptable

signed in ink (a wet signature), or if they can be signed electronically (an e-signature)

dated within a certain period of time, such as 30 days before you submit your application

Countries often use the terms visa, work permit and residence permit differently. For example, some may refer to a work permit as a visa.

This guide uses the same terms used in the Czech Republic, so you know which ones to use when speaking to the Czech Republic’s authorities.

Check if you need a visa or permit

You do not need a visa or permit if you’re travelling to the Czech Republic for up to 90 days in a 180-day period for:

running or attending job interviews

meeting with recruitment and talent agencies

acquisitions, such as due diligence prior to purchase, or pre-closing activities

attending court as a witness

attending a trade fair or seminar convention

attending a board meeting

attending a workshop

attending, speaking or presenting at a conference (unpaid)

meeting a client, customer or colleague

attending a meeting with a contractor or vendor (including entertainment like eating at a restaurant)

fact-finding visits

touring a company facility

negotiating deals or contracts

team-building activities

receiving classroom-based training for the same group or company

leisure travel, such as holidays or visiting friends or family

These activities are covered by the Schengen visa waiver.

Border checks

At the border you may be asked to show you have health insurance that covers your stay.

Check the Czech Republic’s exemptions

Certain types of work and activities do not require a visa or permit because they’re exempt.

All countries have their own exemptions. What may be exempt in one country may not be in another. You should always check with the country’s authorities.

The following may not require a visa or permit in the Czech Republic if they’re for no more than 7 continuous days and up to 30 days in a 12-month period:

providing services as part of an after-sales agreement by a non-Czech company

supplying goods or services

carrying out assembly work under a commercial contract

carrying out warranty and repair work

educational and academic work in a school

scientific, research and development work in a public research institution, or other research organisation

dependants of diplomatic mission workers

spiritual workers of the Catholic Church, or other religious societies registered in the Czech Republic

members of rescue units assisting with the consequences of accidents or natural disasters, or providing humanitarian aid under international agreements

employees in international rail, road and sea traffic, if working on behalf of a UK employer

accredited journalists

military members or civilian personnel

work that has particular interest to the Czech Republic, usually requiring permission from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior or Trade

If you have an EU intra-company transfer (EU ICT) permit from another country you can work in the Czech Republic without a visa and permit for up to 90 days in a 180-day period.

Notify the labour office

The Czech company will need to notify the regional branch of the labour office in writing on your first day of work.

Dependant work

You must make sure any exempt activities could not be classed as employment (dependant work).

You need to make sure the relationship between the Czech and UK organsations (and, or you) is not an employment relationship.

The Czech company should check with the labour office if they’re not sure if an activity would be classed as dependant work.

Dependant work would always require a work permit.

All exemptions would be covered by the visa waiver.

Show proof of exemption

You need to be able to show proof that you’re exempt to the authorities on request. This could be:

an assignment letter

an employment confirmation letter

a contract

proof of required qualifications, such as a diploma and professional certificates

an after-sales agreement

Further checks

If you’re not sure if you need a visa or permit to travel you can get advice from the Czech Republic’s embassy or immigration authorities.

Applying for a visa or permit

This guide outlines the steps required for each visa or permit to help you prepare, but you’ll need to check the exact rules and processes with the Czech Republic’s embassy or immigration authorities.

Taking your family

If you have a family they won’t be able to apply for dependant permits if you’re working in the Czech Republic for up to 90 days in a 180-day period. They may be able to join you for up to 90 days under the Schengen visa waiver rules.

If you have a long-term permit family members can join you.

Short and long-term permits

You need a combined Schengen visa and short-term work permit if you’re in the Czech Republic for up to 90 days in 180-day period because you’re:

transferring short-term from a UK-based company to a branch in the Czech Republic

working for a company in the Czech Republic on a short fixed-term Czech contract

You need to apply for a long-term work permit if you’re in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days because you’re:

Long-term permits are valid for up to 2 years depending on which one you need.

Short-term transfer to a branch in the Czech Republic, or working on a short-term Czech contract

To qualify for the combined Schengen visa and work permit you must:

have the relevant professional skills and experience for the job

keep your employment contract with your UK employer, if you’re transferring (on assignment)

have a signed letter from your employer stating the exact terms of the assignment, if you’re transferring

sign a short-term Czech employment contract (for up to 90 days) with the employer in the Czech Republic

meet minimum monthly wage requirements, if you’re on a Czech contract

How it works

You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.

Application documents

Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:

completed visa application form

UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, valid for at least 3 months after your departure date

2 colour passport photos

degree or other qualification certificate

signed assignment letter with your employer stating the exact terms of the assignment, or a short-term employment contract

proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic

proof of travel health or medical insurance

legalised or apostilled certificate of incorporation for the UK company

certificate of incorporation for the Czech company

The combined Schengen visa and work permit takes about 2 months to get. It’s valid for up to 90 days in a 180-day period. You can’t extend it.

Long-term transfer to a Czech branch, or providing services to a client in the Czech Republic

If you’re transferring to a Czech branch to work you need to apply for one of these long-term work and residence permits:

Intra-company employee transfer card

You need an intra-company transfer (ICT) card if your UK-based employer moves you to a Czech branch for:

up to 3 years

1 year if you’re a trainee

To qualify you must:

be a manager, specialist or trainee

have a bachelor’s level degree if you’re a trainee

have worked for the UK company for at least 6 months

keep your UK employment contract

stay on UK payroll

The ICT card takes 3 months to get. It can’t be extended beyond 3 years, or 1 year if you’re a trainee.

How it works

You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.

Application documents

Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:

completed visa and permit application forms

UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members

1 colour passport photo

degree or other qualification certificate if you’re a trainee

signed assignment agreement with your UK employer

proof that you’ve been employed with the UK company for at least 6 months immediately before the transfer

organisational charts or documents showing the relationship between your UK employer and the company in the Czech Republic

proof of legal residence or immigration status in the UK

legalised or apostilled police clearance certificates for you and any family members, if applying with family

legalised or apostilled police clearance certificate for you and any family members from any other country you’ve lived in for more than 6 months in the past 3 years

proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic

travel health or medical insurance

legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family

legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family

proof you have enough money or meet income requirements

Non-Dual Mode Employee Card

You can apply for a Non-Dual Mode Employee card if you’re in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days because you’re:

transferring to a Czech branch to work

providing services to a client in the Czech Republic

To qualify you must:

have the relevant qualifications for the job

have the relevant professional skills and experience for the job

earn at least the Czech minimum monthly wage

keep your UK employment contract

stay on UK payroll

The Non-Dual Employee Card takes 3 to 4 months to get. It’s valid for up to 2 years. You can extend it for another 2 years.

How it works

You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.

Application documents

Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:

completed application form

UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members

2 colour passport photos for you and any family members

degree or other qualification certificate

legalised or apostilled certificate of incorporation for the UK company

signed assignment letter from your employer stating the exact terms of the assignment

legalised or apostilled police clearance certificates

proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic

health insurance that covers your stay

legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family

legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family

proof you have enough money or meet income requirements

Working for a company in the Czech Republic on a long-term Czech contract

You need one of these permits if you’ve been employed by a company in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days:

Employee Card

To qualify for an (dual) Employee Card (work and residence permit) you must:

have a job offer from a company in the Czech Republic

be placed on Czech payroll

earn at least the Czech minimum wage

show that you’re qualified for the position

This Employee Card takes 3 months to get. It’s valid for up to 2 years. You can extend it for another 2 years. This permit can lead to permanent residence if you meet the criteria.

How it works

You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.

Application documents

Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:

completed application form

UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members

2 colour passport photos for you and any family members

degree or other qualification certificate

an employment contract or offer letter confirming that you and the Czech company intend to sign a contract

legalised or apostilled police clearance certificate

proof of legal residence or immigration status in your country of residence, for you and any dependants

proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic

health insurance that covers your stay

legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family

legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family

proof you have enough money or meet income requirements

EU Blue Card

To qualify for an EU Blue Card you need to be highly skilled and:

have an employment offer from a Czech company for at least 1 year

have at least a 3 years’ university degree-level education, or higher specialist education

be placed on Czech payroll

earn at least 1.5 times the average gross annual wage

The EU Blue Card takes 3 to 4 months to get. It’s valid for up to 2 years. You can extend it for another 2 years. This permit type can lead to permanent residence if you meet the criteria.

How it works

You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.

Application documents

Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:

completed application form

UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members

2 colour passport photos for you and any family members

legalised or apostilled proof of high education or university degree

signed contract with your Czech employer for highly qualified employment for at least 1 year

legalised or apostilled police clearance certificates

proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic

health insurance that covers your stay

legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family

legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family

proof you have enough money or meet income requirements

Self-employed work or statutory representatives

You need a long-term visa for business if you want to carry out self-employed work.

You can also apply for this permit type if you’re a legal representative for the company, as required by Czech law.

To qualify, your business must be registered in the relevant Trade Register (self-employed or business) in the Czech Republic.

The business visa takes up to 3 months to get. It’s valid for up to 1 year and you can extend it.

How it works

You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.

You apply for a business visa at the Czech embassy or consulate. You register at your local Ministry of Interior (MOI)I office and submit your biometrics within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic.

Application documents

Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:

UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members

colour passport photos for you and any family members

proof your business is on the Trade Register

legalised or apostilled police clearance certificate

proof of housing in the Czech Republic

health insurance that covers your stay

legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family

legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family

proof you have enough money or meet income requirements

Investing in the Czech Republic

You can apply for a long-term residence permit if you make a substantial investment in the Czech Republic and plan to stay for more than 90 days.

You can also apply for this permit type if you’re a commercial corporation manager.

The investment residence permit takes 2 to 3 months to get. It’s valid for up to 2 years. You can extend it for another 2 years. This permit type can lead to permanent residence if you meet the criteria.

How it works

You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.

You apply for an investment residence permit at the Czech embassy or consulate. You register at your local Ministry of Interior (MOI) office and submit your biometrics within 3 business days of arriving in the Czech Republic. You collect your residence permit from the MOI.

Application documents

Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:

completed application form

UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members

2 colour passport photos for you and any family members

proof that you, or the commercial company you’re managing, have the finances required to make a significant investment

proof of origin of the finances, such as an income statement or tax return

confirmation that you, or the company you control, have not been declared bankrupt

document confirming ownership and origin of any assets being invested, such as a purchase contract, including an expert evaluation of the assets

document confirming that you’re debt free

proof that the commercial company you control is debt free, if applicable

proof that your activity as a manager of the corporation will have significant influence on business, if applicable

extract from the commercial register of the company, if applicable

proof of registration on the Czech Trade Register

legalised or apostilled police clearance certificate, if requested

medical certificate for infectious disease, if requested

detailed business plan answering the questions in the Czech Ministry of Interior’s (MOI) business plan template

proof of housing in the the Czech Republic

health insurance that covers your stay

legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family

legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family

Professional sports work

If you’re an athlete or player and want to carry out sports activities for more than 90 days you can apply for one of the following:

To qualify you must:

have an employment contract with a sports club registered with the relevant sports association for professional sports

be placed on Czech payroll

prove that you’re qualified for the position

If you’re an athlete and don’t meet these conditions you can apply for the Employee Card. You would need to be paid for your sports activities by a sports club to qualify.

A long-term visa for sports or Employee Card takes up to 3 months to get.

The long-term visa for sports is valid for 1 year. The Employee Card is valid for up to 2 years. They can both be extended.

How it works

You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.

Application documents

Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:

completed application form

UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, valid for at least 3 months after your departure date

document outlining the purpose of your stay, such as a signed employment contract with your Czech employer (sports club)

legalised or apostilled police clearance certificates for you and any family members, if applying with family

legalised or apostilled police clearance certificates for you and any family members from any other country you’ve lived in for more than 6 months in the past 3 years

proof of housing in the Czech Republic

health insurance that covers your stay

legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family

legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family

proof you have enough money or meet income requirements

Research or other academic work and teaching

You can apply for a Non-Dual Employee Card if you have an employment offer from a recognised research institution.

This residence permit gives academic staff working in research and teaching access to the entire labour market.

To qualify you must:

have an employment contract, a work activity agreement, or employment offer confirming that you intend to enter into a contract by a certain date with a recognised research institution

have the appropriate education and skills

The Non-Dual Employee Card takes 3 months to get. It’s valid for up to 2 years and you can extend it for another 2 years. It can lead to permanent residence if you meet the criteria.

How it works

You need to check with the Czech Republic’s embassy or consulate on the exact process. This is a rough guide to help you prepare.

Application documents

Czech authorities may request different documents at different stages of the process. Usually, they need:

UK passport with at least 2 blank pages, for you and any family members

2 colour passport photos for you and any family members

degree or other qualification certificate

hosting agreement with a recognised research institute

legalised and apostilled police clearance certificate

proof of legal residence or immigration status in your country of residence, for you and any dependants

proof of suitable housing in the Czech Republic

health insurance that covers your stay

legalised or apostilled marriage certificate, if applying with family

legalised or apostilled birth certificates for any children, if applying with family

proof you have enough money or meet income requirements

Czech government guidance

Read official Czech government information on visas, work permits, and residence permits.

Check for travel changes

European governments may update or change their rules without notice.

You should always check general travel advice for the Czech Republic, for updates on issues such as safety and security, entry requirements and travel warnings before travelling, or planning to travel.