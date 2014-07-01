Submit a research report to MOD

Athena will add any newly published science and technology ( S&T ) research reports produced in support of the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) S&T programme into the Athena report collection free of charge as long as reports meet the following criteria:

all material must have an S&T focus

focus all material must be technically reviewed

all material must include a completed report documentation page (see below)

Reports sent to Athena that don’t meet this criteria will not be added to the collection.

Report documentation page

The report documentation page is a 2-page form that must be attached to the end of each report, regardless of whether the report template used is a Defence Science and Technology Laboratory ( Dstl ) template, MOD template, industry template or a customer-specific template.

The report documentation page is comprised of a number of fields. This allows the author to provide a range of information about the report, for example, its classification and its intellectual property conditions (such as copyright conditions and who the report can be released to). This information helps Athena to manage the report appropriately. It also enables effective search and retrieval of the document from the Athena report collection.

Read the report documentation page: guidelines for use ( PDF , 36.9KB, 2 pages) before you complete the report documentation page (MS Word Document, 53.2KB) .

Defence research report specification

The defence research report specification (MS Word Document, 150KB) outlines requirements for the presentation, format and production of scientific and technical reports prepared for MOD . Its aim is to standardise the format and content of all reports supplied under contract to MOD . It provides a template report cover page, guidance on completing the report documentation page (MS Word Document, 53.2KB) , explains the sections that are expected to feature in a MOD report, includes guidance on writing abstracts and Intellectual Property Rights ( IPR ) statements for use in MOD reports.

Guidance on writing abstracts

An abstract is a statement concisely stating the purpose, methodology, results and conclusions presented in the original document. It is intended to help readers decide whether they wish to consult the original report, and to help searchers decide whether a report is likely to provide the answer to a technical enquiry. Athena includes abstracts of reports in announcement products, such as ‘Defence Reporter’. Please read the guidance for writing abstracts ( PDF , 15.8KB, 2 pages) before you submit your report.

Athena collection management policy

For more information on the types of documents accepted into the Athena report collection, please read the Athena collection management policy ( PDF , 144KB, 12 pages) .

More information

If you have any questions about submitting a report to Athena, please email athena@dstl.gov.uk.