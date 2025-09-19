Six new protections, rights and safeguards for Northern Ireland veterans: legacy announcement
Find out about the support available to Northern Ireland veterans following the recent legacy announcement.
What’s changing
The UK government has announced a new approach to legacy issues from the Troubles. This change will put proper protections in place for veterans who served.
Northern Ireland veterans legacy announcement
Your protections as a veteran
You will now have 6 key protections:
Right to stay at home. You cannot be forced to travel to or around Northern Ireland to give evidence as a witness to the Commission or to an inquest.
Protection from repeated investigations. The Legacy Commission won’t needlessly duplicate previous investigative work you may have already participated in, unless there are compelling reasons to do so, and you won’t need to explain historical context that’s already known.
Protection in old age. Your health and wellbeing will be taken into account by Commissioners and Coroners. You may not need to give evidence at all.
Right to seek anonymity. You can request anonymity when giving evidence.
Protection from cold calling or unexpected letters. You’ll only be contacted through official channels, with Ministry of Defence support.
Right for your voice to be heard. Veterans’ representatives will be part of the statutory Victims and Survivors Advisory Group to ensure your perspectives are considered.
Why this matters
The government recognises the difference between those who served to keep the peace and protect life, as opposed to terrorists who set out to kill people. This new approach ensures:
- veterans who properly carried out their duties are protected from endless legal challenges
- terrorist acts are not granted immunity
Legal support available
If you’re contacted by the Legacy Commission, you’ll get legal help.
If you’re a witness
You’ll get support from the Government Legal Department, including interview prep and accompaniment.
If you’re identified as a suspect
You’ll get full independent legal representation from external solicitor firms with specialist advice and enhanced support.
Support services for you and your family
Pastoral support
Army Operational Legacy Branch
If you’re a serving member or veteran involved in legacy-related legal proceedings, the Army Operational Legacy Branch (AOLB) can offer support. Their team of military support officers can provide welfare and pastoral care throughout your involvement.
They can also help you access specialist welfare services through:
- Veterans Services
- Regimental Headquarters
- other trusted organisations
AOLB does not provide legal advice or representation, but they can help direct you to the right support.
Army Operational Legacy Branch
Online: Army Operational Legacy Branch
Phone: 07813 007 392
Email: ArmyPers-AOLB-0MAILBOX@mod.gov.uk
Bereavement support
Veterans Welfare Service
Provided by the Ministry of Defence, the Veterans Welfare Service offers personalised, one-to-one support to:
- veterans
- their families and dependants
- bereaved families
Support is delivered through a national network of welfare managers across the UK and Republic of Ireland.
Veterans Welfare Service
Phone (UK): 0808 1914 218
Phone (Overseas): +44 1253 866 043
Email: veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk
If you live in Northern Ireland
Veterans Welfare Services Northern Ireland provides specialised support for veterans and families in Northern Ireland.
They provide support across a wide range of welfare issues, including bereavement support with help from the UDR Benevolent Fund.
Veterans Welfare Service Northern Ireland
Phone: 02890 420 145
Email: dbsafvs-vws-ni@mod.gov.uk
Welfare and general support
GOV.UK guidance
You can find general support for veterans and their families on GOV.UK.
This includes a searchable directory of veteran support organisations across the UK.
Mental health support
If you’re in danger of immediate risk, call 999.
GOV.UK guidance
Find out about managing your mental health as a veteran.
Advice includes signposting to specialist support services for veterans in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
HeadFit for Life
HeadFit for Life provides advice to defence people on how to stay mentally fit at work and at home.
Combat Stress
Combat Stress is a mental health charity for veterans, offering free treatment and support to ex-service personnel of the UK armed forces.
Combat Stress
Phone: 0800 138 1619
Email: helpline@combatstress.org.uk
The Samaritans
The Samaritans works with the Ministry of Defence and other charities to support serving personnel, veterans and their families.
Togetherall
Togetherall provides online mental wellbeing support, where personnel can share their concerns with others who feel like them. It’s safe, anonymous and has counsellors available 24/7. The service is free to veterans.
Get in touch
For questions about the Legacy Commission process:
Ministry of Defence Directorate of Judicial Engagement Policy
Phone: +44 (0) 207 2189 330
Email: DSP-DJEP-NILegacyEnquiries@mod.gov.uk
For legal queries related to legacy issues:
Ministry of Defence Directorate of Judicial Engagement Policy
Phone: +44 (0) 207 2189 330
Email: DSP-DJEP-NILegacyEnquiries@mod.gov.uk