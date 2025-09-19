Six new protections, rights and safeguards for Northern Ireland veterans: legacy announcement

What’s changing

The UK government has announced a new approach to legacy issues from the Troubles. This change will put proper protections in place for veterans who served.

Northern Ireland veterans legacy announcement

Your protections as a veteran

You will now have 6 key protections:

Right to stay at home. You cannot be forced to travel to or around Northern Ireland to give evidence as a witness to the Commission or to an inquest. Protection from repeated investigations. The Legacy Commission won’t needlessly duplicate previous investigative work you may have already participated in, unless there are compelling reasons to do so, and you won’t need to explain historical context that’s already known. Protection in old age. Your health and wellbeing will be taken into account by Commissioners and Coroners. You may not need to give evidence at all. Right to seek anonymity. You can request anonymity when giving evidence. Protection from cold calling or unexpected letters. You’ll only be contacted through official channels, with Ministry of Defence support. Right for your voice to be heard. Veterans’ representatives will be part of the statutory Victims and Survivors Advisory Group to ensure your perspectives are considered.

Why this matters

The government recognises the difference between those who served to keep the peace and protect life, as opposed to terrorists who set out to kill people. This new approach ensures:

veterans who properly carried out their duties are protected from endless legal challenges

terrorist acts are not granted immunity

Legal support available

If you’re contacted by the Legacy Commission, you’ll get legal help.

If you’re a witness

You’ll get support from the Government Legal Department, including interview prep and accompaniment.

If you’re identified as a suspect

You’ll get full independent legal representation from external solicitor firms with specialist advice and enhanced support.

Support services for you and your family

Pastoral support

Army Operational Legacy Branch If you’re a serving member or veteran involved in legacy-related legal proceedings, the Army Operational Legacy Branch (AOLB) can offer support. Their team of military support officers can provide welfare and pastoral care throughout your involvement. They can also help you access specialist welfare services through: Veterans Services

Regimental Headquarters

other trusted organisations AOLB does not provide legal advice or representation, but they can help direct you to the right support. Army Operational Legacy Branch

Online: Army Operational Legacy Branch

Phone: 07813 007 392

Email: ArmyPers-AOLB-0MAILBOX@mod.gov.uk

Bereavement support

Veterans Welfare Service Provided by the Ministry of Defence, the Veterans Welfare Service offers personalised, one-to-one support to: veterans

their families and dependants

bereaved families Support is delivered through a national network of welfare managers across the UK and Republic of Ireland. Veterans Welfare Service

Phone (UK): 0808 1914 218

Phone (Overseas): +44 1253 866 043

Email: veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk If you live in Northern Ireland Veterans Welfare Services Northern Ireland provides specialised support for veterans and families in Northern Ireland. They provide support across a wide range of welfare issues, including bereavement support with help from the UDR Benevolent Fund. Veterans Welfare Service Northern Ireland

Phone: 02890 420 145

Email: dbsafvs-vws-ni@mod.gov.uk

Welfare and general support

GOV.UK guidance You can find general support for veterans and their families on GOV.UK. This includes a searchable directory of veteran support organisations across the UK.

Veterans Welfare Service The Veterans Welfare Service provides support for veterans and their families through a national network of welfare managers across the UK and Republic of Ireland. Veterans Welfare Service

Phone (UK): 0808 1914 218

Phone (Overseas): +44 1253 866 043

Email: veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk

Mental health support

If you’re in danger of immediate risk, call 999.

GOV.UK guidance Find out about managing your mental health as a veteran. Advice includes signposting to specialist support services for veterans in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

HeadFit for Life HeadFit for Life provides advice to defence people on how to stay mentally fit at work and at home.

Combat Stress Combat Stress is a mental health charity for veterans, offering free treatment and support to ex-service personnel of the UK armed forces. Combat Stress

Phone: 0800 138 1619

Email: helpline@combatstress.org.uk

The Samaritans The Samaritans works with the Ministry of Defence and other charities to support serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Togetherall Togetherall provides online mental wellbeing support, where personnel can share their concerns with others who feel like them. It’s safe, anonymous and has counsellors available 24/7. The service is free to veterans.

Get in touch

For questions about the Legacy Commission process:

Ministry of Defence Directorate of Judicial Engagement Policy

Phone: +44 (0) 207 2189 330

Email: DSP-DJEP-NILegacyEnquiries@mod.gov.uk

Army Operational Legacy Branch (AOLB)

Phone: 07813 007 392

Email: ArmyPers-AOLB-0MAILBOX@mod.gov.uk

For legal queries related to legacy issues: