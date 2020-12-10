1.Overview

The programme provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology products among international partners. It aims to deliver faster patient access to innovative cancer treatments with potential benefits over existing therapies.

Project Orbis is coordinated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Alongside MHRA, it involves the regulatory authorities of:

Australia (Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA))

Canada (Health Canada)

Singapore (Health Sciences Authority (HSA))

Switzerland (Swissmedic)

Brazil (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA))

Israel (Ministry of Health)

Project Orbis Partners (POPs) may propose products for inclusion in the scheme. Each country remains fully independent on their final regulatory decision.

2. Products eligible for Project Orbis

Applications submitted to the MHRA within a Project Orbis procedure must be new marketing authorisation applications (MAAs) or new indication applications (variations) for oncology products.

When the Windsor Framework came into force 1 January 2025, authorisations granted through this programme were applicable UK-wide. Before that date authorisations were limited to Great Britain only because medicinal products containing new active substances for the treatment of cancer fall within the mandatory scope of the European Medicine Agency (EMA) centralised procedure that applies in Northern Ireland.

You can find out more from our UK-wide licensing guidance.

The FDA coordinates the selection of products that will be included. Initial enquiries that the MHRA receive will be referred to the FDA. Submissions do not require an Innovation Passport designation for inclusion in the Project Orbis programme, though applicants can also apply for the Innovation Passport within the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) if they wish to.

You can find out more in our guidance about ILAP.

Submissions will need to meet the FDA’s clinical criteria for priority review.

If you want the MHRA to submit a product or new indication for the Project Orbis programme, email Orbis-MHRA@mhra.gov.uk with a summary of the product explaining how you meet the eligibility criteria. The MHRA will arrange a meeting with you to discuss eligibility.

3. Types of submissions

There are three different types of submission depending on the timelines between the FDA and the MHRA.

Type A

Applications should be submitted concurrently or near-concurrently (within 30 days) to the FDA and the MHRA. These are termed Type A Orbis (Regular Orbis) and allow for maximal collaboration during the review phase and the possibility of concurrent action with the FDA.

Type B

Applications submitted with a greater than 30-day delay or a regulatory action greater than 3 months of the FDA action are termed Type B Orbis (Modified Orbis) and allow the possibility of concurrent review with FDA but no concurrent action.

Type C

If the FDA has already taken regulatory action, a Type C Orbis (Written Report Only Orbis) will allows the FDA to share their completed review documents with the MHRA but there is no concurrent review or action with the FDA.

Table 1: Project Orbis Types

Orbis Type Type A Type B Type C Submission Timeline Application submission to POPs ≤ 1 month of FDA submission Application submission to POPs > 1 month of FDA submission Any time after FDA submission[2] Submission overlaps with FDA Expected Expected Permitted[2] Sharing of FDA reviews Yes Yes Yes Multi-country review meetings (POP TCONs) Yes Yes No POP Attendance at FDA review meetings Yes Yes Unlikely Concurrent review with FDA Expected Possible Unlikely Near concurrent action with FDA Possible[3] No[3] No[3]

[2] Dependent on Project Orbis Partner (POP) guidelines. Contact specific POP(s) regarding optimal timing for submission of Type C dossier.

[3] Regulatory action in other jurisdictions is unlikely to occur immediately after FDA action and will follow respective health authority timelines.

4. Inclusion of the MHRA in a Project Orbis Procedure

Once a product or new indication has been identified for inclusion in Project Orbis, FDA will contact the MHRA to request their interest in involvement. If the request is provisionally accepted by the MHRA, the parent US Company will be advised and should provide details of the local UK affiliate to the MHRA.

MHRA participation is contingent on agreement with the UK affiliate.

5. Fees

You will need to pay the relevant national authorisation fee for any applications made to Project Orbis.

Find out more about our fees.

6. Assessment process and expert advice

The multidisciplinary assessment teams will carry out the assessment of the application.

The assessment process will include consultation with the MHRA Expert Advisory Groups and the Commission on Human Medicines, as required.

7. Publication

The granting of a UK marketing authorisation or new indication through Project Orbis will lead to publication of a UK Public Assessment Report.

8. Overview of Orbis Project approvals

Table 2

Product Type of Project New Indication Grant Date Tagrisso Variation to add a new therapeutic indication Tagrisso as a monotherapy is indicated for the adjuvant treatment after complete tumour resection in adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations 6 May 2021 Trovdelvy Initial licence application TRODELVY is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received two or more prior lines of systemic therapies, at least one of them given for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease (see section 5.1). 8 September 2021 Lorviqua Variation to add a new therapeutic indication Lorviqua as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) previously not treated with an ALK inhibitor. 23 September 2021 Lumykras Initial licence application LUMYKRAS is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), who have progressed on, or are intolerant to, platinum-based chemotherapy and/or anti PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy. 08 September 2021 RYBREVANT Initial licence application RYBREVANT as monotherapy is indicated for treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with activating epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. 15 November 2021 TEPMETKO Initial licence application TEPMETKO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harbouring mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor gene (MET) exon 14 (METex14) skipping alterations. 24 September 2021 Tecentriq Variation to add a new therapeutic indication Tecentriq as monotherapy as adjuvant treatment following complete resection for adult patients with Stage II to IIIA (7th edition of the UICC/AJCC-staging system) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours have PD-L1 expression on ≥ 50% of tumour cells (TC) and whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based adjuvant chemotherapy. 27 January 2022 Jakavi Variation to add a new therapeutic indication Graft versus host disease (GvHD) - Jakavi is indicated for the treatment of patients aged 12 years and older with acute graft versus host disease who have inadequate response to corticosteroids. Jakavi is indicated for the treatment of patients aged 12 years and older with chronic graft versus host disease who have inadequate response to corticosteroids. (see Section 5.1) 23 March 2022 EXKIVITY Initial licence application EXKIVITY as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutation-positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), who have received prior platinum-based chemotherapy 17 March 2022 Welireg Initial licence application Welireg is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease who require therapy for VHL associated renal cell carcinoma (RCC), central nervous system (CNS) hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumours (pNET), and for whom localised procedures are unsuitable or undesirable. 31 May 2022 Kimmtrak Initial licence application KIMMTRAK is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. 07 June 2022 REZUROCK Initial licence application Rezurock is indicated for the treatment of patients aged 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (chronic GVHD) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. 07 July 2022 OPDIVO Variation to add a new therapeutic indication Neoadjuvant treatment of NSCLC OPDIVO in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy is indicated for the neoadjuvant treatment of resectable (tumours ≥ 4 cm or node positive) non-small cell lung cancer in adults 16 August 2022 NUBEQA Variation to add a new therapeutic indication metastatic hormone‑sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) in combination with docetaxel (see section 5.1) 22 November 2022 IMFINZI Variation to add a new therapeutic indication IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin is indicated for the first line treatment of adults with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). 25 January 2023 Tabrecta Initial licence application Tabrecta, as monotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a MET exon 14 skipping mutation. 27 March 2023 Jemperli Variation to add a new therapeutic indication JEMPERLI is indicated in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/ microsatellite instability high (MSI H) primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer (EC) and who are candidates for systemic therapy. 02 October 2023 Opdualag Initial licence application Opdualag is indicated for the first line treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older. 27 December 2023 Truqap Initial licence application Truqap is indicated in combination with fulvestrant for the treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR) positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (defined as IHC 0 or 1+, or IHC 2+/ISH-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer with one or more PIK3CA/AKT1/PTEN-alterations following recurrence or progression on or after an endocrine based regimen (see section 5.1). 17 July 2024 NUBEQA Variation to add a new therapeutic indication Indicated for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) in combination with androgen deprivation therapy. 03/06/2025 TAGRISSO Variation to add a new therapeutic indication Indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced, unresectable (stage III) NSCLC whose tumours have EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations and whose disease has not progressed during or following platinum‑based chemoradiation therapy. 13/05/2025 KEYTRUDA Variation to add a new therapeutic indication Indicated for the first-line treatment of primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma in adults 19/02/2025 BLINCYTO Variation to add a new therapeutic indication Indicated for the treatment of patients with CD19-positive B-precursor leukaemia ALL in the consolidation phase. 16/12/2024 ALECENSA Variation to add a new therapeutic indication Alecensa as monotherapy is indicated as adjuvant treatment for adult patients with Stage IB (tumours ≥4cm) to IIIA (7th edition of the UICC/AJCC-staging system) anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following complete tumour resection. 11/07/2024 OPDIVO Variation to add a new therapeutic indication OPDIVO in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. 24/06/2024 LAZCLUZE Initial Lazcluze in combination with amivantamab is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations 06/03/2025 VORANIGO Initial Voranigo is indicated for the treatment of Grade 2 astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation or isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) mutation in adults and paediatric patients 12 years and older, who are not in need of immediate chemotherapy or radiotherapy following surgical intervention (see section 5.1). 16/09/2025 HYRNUO Initial Indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations and who have received a prior systemic therapy. 01/04/2026

Further details on the approval can be found on the Public Assessment Report.

The page will be updated on each Orbis project approval.

9. Further information

For more information or any questions please email Orbis-MHRA@mhra.gov.uk.