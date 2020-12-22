Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) for medicines

The Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) aims to accelerate the time to market, facilitating patient access to medicines.

These medicines include new chemical entities, biological medicines, new indications and repurposed medicines.

The ILAP awards a new “innovative medicine” designation (Innovation Passport), utilises tools from a toolkit and a “Road Map” (Target Development Profile, TDP).

The pathway brings together innovative approaches to support the safe, timely and efficient development of innovative products.

We will put the application forms live by 1 January 2021.