Guidance

Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) for medicines

Guidance for applicants on applying to the ILAP

Published 22 December 2020
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

About the pathway

HTML

Innovation Passport for ILAP eligibility

HTML

Target Development Profile (TDP)

HTML

Application tools

HTML

Details

The Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) aims to accelerate the time to market, facilitating patient access to medicines.

These medicines include new chemical entities, biological medicines, new indications and repurposed medicines.

The ILAP awards a new “innovative medicine” designation (Innovation Passport), utilises tools from a toolkit and a “Road Map” (Target Development Profile, TDP).

The pathway brings together innovative approaches to support the safe, timely and efficient development of innovative products.

We will put the application forms live by 1 January 2021.

Published 22 December 2020

Brexit transition

09 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021