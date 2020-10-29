Ministry of Defence Procurement Organisations

The MOD buys a diverse range of equipment, products and services through a variety of organisations. Below is a list of some of these organisations and links to their dedicated pages which contain more information about what they do.

DE&S manage a vast range of complex projects to buy, support and supply vital equipment and services that the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force need to operate effectively. The programme of work ranges from jets and warships through to armoured vehicles and field kitchens.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is the estate expert for defence, supporting the armed forces to enable military capability by planning, building, maintaining, and servicing infrastructure.

The Defence Digital organisation is responsible for making sure that effective digital and information technology (D&IT) is put into the hands of the military and business front line. They lead on defensive cyber strategy, capability development and policy, whilst also supplying IT to 200,000 users across over 2000 defence sites across UK and globally.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) ensures that innovative science and technology contribute to the defence and security of the UK. DSTL supply sensitive and specialist science and technology services for MOD and wider government.

Team Leidos provide essential services such as storage and distribution for the MOD ’s materiel, including a global freight service and procurement and inventory management of food, packed fuels, clothing, medical materiel and general supplies.

Further information on the Logistic Commodities & Services Transformation LCS(T) contract with Leidos Supply Ltd, including future opportunities and bidder registration can be found on the Leidos Supply Ltd. website.

Strategic Command support MOD by making sure that joint capabilities such as medical services, training and education, intelligence and information systems are developed and managed across all 5 of the land, sea, air, space and cyber domains. They also manage overseas joint operations.

The British Army protects the United Kingdom’s interests at home and abroad, providing a safe and secure environment in which all British citizens can live and prosper.

In times of peace and conflict, the Royal Navy is key to Britain’s prosperity and success. they help to stabilise the seas, keeping the maritime trade that’s the lifeblood of the UK economy flowing. They act as a guardian and a diplomat, as a humanitarian force for good, and a peacekeeper on the global stage.

The RAF defend the skies of Britain. They work with our UK and international partners to watch the skies, respond to threats, prevent conflict, and provide assistance in an uncertain world.

