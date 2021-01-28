Middlewick ranges consultation: further information

What is happening with the new Local Plan for Colchester?

We currently expect the new Local Plan to be considered by an independent government planning inspector as part of the Examination in Public ( EiP ) in early 2021. We had previously thought this would have taken place during 2020 but it has been delayed due to the need for Modifications to the Section 1 part of the Local Plan to be considered.

If the EiP concludes in 2021 and the Local Plan is found to be ‘sound’ by the inspector it could be adopted by the end of the year. The Middlewick Ranges site would then be formally allocated for a new housing development.

Where can I view the technical reports and evidence that you have submitted to support your proposals?

These can be found on our Technical Documents page.

Has a planning application been submitted yet?

No planning application has been prepared or submitted to Colchester Borough Council. The DIO project team has been working to support the allocation of the site within the new Local Plan. If the land is allocated for residential development and once the works at Fingringhoe Ranges are complete the owner of the site at that point (either the MOD or a developer which has acquired the site) would then bring forward a planning application. We think this could take place during 2022, although that is only indicative at this point.

Will I have more opportunities to provide feedback on this project in the future?

Yes, the future developer would need to undertake their own public consultation and people will have further opportunities to provide feedback on the draft proposals.

When might the site be redeveloped?

If the Local Plan is adopted by the Council towards the end of 2021 and Middlewick Ranges remains an allocated site within it, we would expect work on a planning application to begin during 2022. A phased redevelopment of the site would likely then take place from 2023 onwards, over the course of several years as the new homes are gradually built out.

