Middlewick Ranges: supporting sustainable growth for Colchester
The Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) live firing range at Middlewick will relocate to Fingringhoe in 2021, at which point the site will become available to deliver much-needed new homes for Colchester.
Colchester Borough Council has allocated the site for 1,000 new homes in its emerging Local Plan, and this is being tested through the examination process. The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is currently developing its draft concept plan for a sustainable new community that could include a range of new homes and community facilities with open green space for the public to enjoy.
The consultation sets out the DIO’s initial plans for the future use of the site and we welcome your views in order to help shape the best possible scheme for the area.
The DIO is committed to working with the community to provide new housing and amenities needed to support the growing town. The plans are at an early stage and we are holding this consultation to receive the community’s feedback before we develop a masterplan for the site.
The DIO and its design team will consider the feedback provided during the consultation period as part of developing the plans further. Additional consultation will take place as the plans progress.
Although at this stage no planning application has been prepared, we would anticipate that an application might be developed following the adoption of Colchester Borough Council’s local plan.
The redevelopment of Middlewick Ranges could deliver, subject to planning:
- sensitively designed high-quality housing and community amenities, with potential for around 1,000 new homes
- a large area of green open space for the community to enjoy
- investment to improve local infrastructure
The DIO held 2 consultation events about the plans to give local people the chance to find out more, speak directly to the professional team and leave feedback. The information available at these events can be downloaded above.
The consultation events took place on:
- Wednesday 10 July 2019, 2.00pm to 8.00pm
RCCG Stillwater Centre
Heath Business Park
Grange Way
Colchester
CO2 8GU
- Saturday 13 July 2019, 10.00am to 3.00pm
Orchard Baptist Church
23 Blackheath Mersea Road
Colchester
CO2 0AE
Deadline for feedback closed at 5pm on Monday 5 August 2019. All feedback submitted during consultation is being reviewed and will help us shape our plans as we continue to develop our vision for a vibrant new neighbourhood at Middlewick Ranges.