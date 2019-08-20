Middlewick Ranges: supporting sustainable growth for Colchester

The Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) live firing range at Middlewick will relocate to Fingringhoe in 2021, at which point the site will become available to deliver much-needed new homes for Colchester.

Colchester Borough Council has allocated the site for 1,000 new homes in its emerging Local Plan, and this is being tested through the examination process. The Defence Infrastructure Organisation ( DIO ) is currently developing its draft concept plan for a sustainable new community that could include a range of new homes and community facilities with open green space for the public to enjoy.

The consultation sets out the DIO ’s initial plans for the future use of the site and we welcome your views in order to help shape the best possible scheme for the area.

The DIO is committed to working with the community to provide new housing and amenities needed to support the growing town. The plans are at an early stage and we are holding this consultation to receive the community’s feedback before we develop a masterplan for the site.

The DIO and its design team will consider the feedback provided during the consultation period as part of developing the plans further. Additional consultation will take place as the plans progress.

Although at this stage no planning application has been prepared, we would anticipate that an application might be developed following the adoption of Colchester Borough Council’s local plan.

The redevelopment of Middlewick Ranges could deliver, subject to planning:

sensitively designed high-quality housing and community amenities, with potential for around 1,000 new homes

a large area of green open space for the community to enjoy

investment to improve local infrastructure

The DIO held 2 consultation events about the plans to give local people the chance to find out more, speak directly to the professional team and leave feedback. The information available at these events can be downloaded above.

The consultation events took place on:

Wednesday 10 July 2019, 2.00pm to 8.00pm

RCCG Stillwater Centre

Heath Business Park

Grange Way

Colchester

CO2 8GU



Saturday 13 July 2019, 10.00am to 3.00pm

Orchard Baptist Church

23 Blackheath Mersea Road

Colchester

CO2 0AE



Deadline for feedback closed at 5pm on Monday 5 August 2019. All feedback submitted during consultation is being reviewed and will help us shape our plans as we continue to develop our vision for a vibrant new neighbourhood at Middlewick Ranges.