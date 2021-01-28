Middlewick ranges consultation: technical documents

The DIO project team have submitted a number of technical documents to Colchester Borough Council to support the allocation of the site in the emerging Local Plan. This can be viewed on the Colchester Borough Council website alongside all of the other supporting documentation considered. You can download and review all of the documents submitted by DIO .

We are currently working on accessible versions of these documents. Should you require an accessible version immediately, please do get in touch DDC-MODInternet@mod.gov.uk.