Middlewick ranges consultation: technical documents

Technical documentation to support the consultation for Middlewick ranges.

Published 28 January 2021
Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation

Middlewick ranges: local plan evidence base summary report

PDF, 5.17MB, 38 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annexe 1: Middlewick ranges consultation report

PDF, 530KB, 21 pages

Annexe 2: Middlewick ranges transport

PDF, 47.5MB, 246 pages

Annexe 3: Middlewick ranges ecology

PDF, 42.1MB, 277 pages

Annexe 4: Middlewick ranges flood risk and drainage scoping

PDF, 9.22MB, 56 pages

Annexe 5: Middlewick ranges phase 1 land quality assessment

PDF, 15.9MB, 63 pages

Annexe 6: Middlewick ranges utilities summary

PDF, 151KB, 4 pages

Annexe 7: Middlewick ranges archaeology desktop assessment

PDF, 11MB, 88 pages

Annexe 8: Middlewick ranges vision document

PDF, 104MB, 110 pages

The DIO project team have submitted a number of technical documents to Colchester Borough Council to support the allocation of the site in the emerging Local Plan. This can be viewed on the Colchester Borough Council website alongside all of the other supporting documentation considered. You can download and review all of the documents submitted by DIO.

We are currently working on accessible versions of these documents. Should you require an accessible version immediately, please do get in touch DDC-MODInternet@mod.gov.uk.

