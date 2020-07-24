Luton: local restrictions

Increasing rates of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified in Luton.

To control the spread of coronavirus in Luton, the government has agreed with the local authority that the following facilities within the local authority area will not reopen on 25 July:

indoor gyms

indoor fitness and dance studios

indoor sports courts and facilities

indoor swimming pools, including indoor facilities at water parks

We also do not expect the changes planned nationally for 1 August to take effect in Luton. This would mean:

guidance on working from home would stay the same

casinos, skating rinks and bowling alleys would remain closed

In Luton the advice to shield remains in place.

These are the only differences from the restrictions in place across the rest of the country.

These measures must be formally reviewed by 8 August and every 14 days after that.

Testing will also be expanded in Luton. If you have coronavirus symptoms, get a test and stay at home.

Find out more about how these local restrictions affect businesses and venues.

See the Luton Borough Council website for further information.