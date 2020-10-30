Local COVID alert level: very high (West Yorkshire)

From 2 November, West Yorkshire will be in local COVID alert level: very high.

Local COVID alert level: very high is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place. The restrictions placed on areas with a very high level of infections can vary, and are based on discussions between central and local government on the package of measures required to drive down transmission.

Affected local areas

The following locations are covered by this additional guidance:

Bradford

Calderdale

Kirklees

Leeds

Wakefield

Business and venues

West Yorkshire will enter the ‘very high’ alert level on 2 November and the baseline guidance for very high areas will come into effect.

In addition to the baseline guidance, the following businesses will not be allowed to open in West Yorkshire:

adult gaming centres

betting shops

car boot sales

casinos

soft play centres and areas

Hospitality venues are not permitted to provide shared smoking equipment (such as for shisha) for use on the premises. These venues may continue to operate as cafes.

Indoor classes in gyms and sports facilities should not take place. Gyms and leisure centres can remain open more generally.

Financial support

Wherever you live, you may be able to get financial help through the: