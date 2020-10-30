Local COVID alert level: very high (West Yorkshire)
Guidance on additional restrictions for West Yorkshire.
From 2 November, West Yorkshire will be in local COVID alert level: very high.
Local COVID alert level: very high is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place. The restrictions placed on areas with a very high level of infections can vary, and are based on discussions between central and local government on the package of measures required to drive down transmission.
Affected local areas
The following locations are covered by this additional guidance:
- Bradford
- Calderdale
- Kirklees
- Leeds
- Wakefield
Business and venues
West Yorkshire will enter the ‘very high’ alert level on 2 November and the baseline guidance for very high areas will come into effect.
In addition to the baseline guidance, the following businesses will not be allowed to open in West Yorkshire:
- adult gaming centres
- betting shops
- car boot sales
- casinos
- soft play centres and areas
Hospitality venues are not permitted to provide shared smoking equipment (such as for shisha) for use on the premises. These venues may continue to operate as cafes.
Indoor classes in gyms and sports facilities should not take place. Gyms and leisure centres can remain open more generally.
Financial support
Wherever you live, you may be able to get financial help through the:
- Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (until 31 October)
- Job Support Scheme (from 1 November)
- New Style Employment and Support Allowance