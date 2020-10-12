Full list of local COVID alert levels by area
The areas in England listed as local COVID alert level high and local COVID alert level very high.
Find out what you can and cannot do if you live, work or travel in each local COVID alert level.
Local COVID alert level: medium
All areas in England are medium, apart from those listed below as high or very high.
Local COVID alert level: high
Cheshire
- Cheshire West and Chester
- Cheshire East
- Warrington
Greater Manchester
- Manchester
- Bolton
- Bury
- Stockport
- Tameside
- Trafford
- Wigan
- Salford
- Rochdale
- Oldham
Derbyshire
- High Peak ‒ the wards of:
- Tintwistle
- Padfield
- Dinting
- St John’s
- Old Glossop
- Whitfield
- Simmondley
- Gamesley
- Howard Town
- Hadfield South
- Hadfield North
Lancashire
- Blackpool
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Burnley
- Chorley
- Fylde
- Hyndburn
- Lancaster
- Pendle
- Preston
- Ribble Valley
- Rossendale
- South Ribble
- West Lancashire
- Wyre
West Yorkshire
- Leeds
- Bradford
- Kirklees
- Calderdale
- Wakefield
South Yorkshire
- Barnsley
- Rotherham
- Doncaster
- Sheffield
Durham
- Durham
Northumberland
- Northumberland
Tyne and Wear
- Newcastle
- South Tyneside
- North Tyneside
- Gateshead
- Sunderland
Tees Valley
- Middlesbrough
- Redcar and Cleveland
- Stockton-on-Tees
- Darlington
- Hartlepool
West Midlands
- Birmingham
- Sandwell
- Solihull
- Wolverhampton
- Walsall
Leicestershire
- Leicester
- Oadby and Wigston
Nottinghamshire
- Ashfield
- Bassetlaw
- Broxtowe
- Gedling
- Mansfield
- Newark & Sherwood
- Nottingham City
- Rushcliffe
Local COVID alert level: very high
Liverpool City Region
- Liverpool
- Knowsley
- Wirral
- St Helens
- Sefton
- Halton
Published 12 October 2020