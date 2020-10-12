Full list of local COVID alert levels by area

Find out what you can and cannot do if you live, work or travel in each local COVID alert level.

Local COVID alert level: medium

All areas in England are medium, apart from those listed below as high or very high.

Local COVID alert level: high

Cheshire

Cheshire West and Chester

Cheshire East

Warrington

Greater Manchester

Manchester

Bolton

Bury

Stockport

Tameside

Trafford

Wigan

Salford

Rochdale

Oldham

Derbyshire

High Peak ‒ the wards of: Tintwistle Padfield Dinting St John’s Old Glossop Whitfield Simmondley Gamesley Howard Town Hadfield South Hadfield North



Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

Burnley

Chorley

Fylde

Hyndburn

Lancaster

Pendle

Preston

Ribble Valley

Rossendale

South Ribble

West Lancashire

Wyre

West Yorkshire

Leeds

Bradford

Kirklees

Calderdale

Wakefield

South Yorkshire

Barnsley

Rotherham

Doncaster

Sheffield

Durham

Durham

Northumberland

Northumberland

Tyne and Wear

Newcastle

South Tyneside

North Tyneside

Gateshead

Sunderland

Tees Valley

Middlesbrough

Redcar and Cleveland

Stockton-on-Tees

Darlington

Hartlepool

West Midlands

Birmingham

Sandwell

Solihull

Wolverhampton

Walsall

Leicestershire

Leicester

Oadby and Wigston

Nottinghamshire

Ashfield

Bassetlaw

Broxtowe

Gedling

Mansfield

Newark & Sherwood

Nottingham City

Rushcliffe

Local COVID alert level: very high

Liverpool City Region