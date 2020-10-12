Guidance

Full list of local COVID alert levels by area

The areas in England listed as local COVID alert level high and local COVID alert level very high.

Published 12 October 2020
Department of Health and Social Care
England

Find out what you can and cannot do if you live, work or travel in each local COVID alert level.

Local COVID alert level: medium

All areas in England are medium, apart from those listed below as high or very high.

Local COVID alert level: high

Cheshire

  • Cheshire West and Chester
  • Cheshire East
  • Warrington

Greater Manchester

  • Manchester
  • Bolton
  • Bury
  • Stockport
  • Tameside
  • Trafford
  • Wigan
  • Salford
  • Rochdale
  • Oldham

Derbyshire

  • High Peak ‒ the wards of:
    • Tintwistle
    • Padfield
    • Dinting
    • St John’s
    • Old Glossop
    • Whitfield
    • Simmondley
    • Gamesley
    • Howard Town
    • Hadfield South
    • Hadfield North

Lancashire

  • Blackpool
  • Blackburn with Darwen
  • Burnley
  • Chorley
  • Fylde
  • Hyndburn
  • Lancaster
  • Pendle
  • Preston
  • Ribble Valley
  • Rossendale
  • South Ribble
  • West Lancashire
  • Wyre

West Yorkshire

  • Leeds
  • Bradford
  • Kirklees
  • Calderdale
  • Wakefield

South Yorkshire

  • Barnsley
  • Rotherham
  • Doncaster
  • Sheffield

Durham

  • Durham

Northumberland

  • Northumberland

Tyne and Wear

  • Newcastle
  • South Tyneside
  • North Tyneside
  • Gateshead
  • Sunderland

Tees Valley

  • Middlesbrough
  • Redcar and Cleveland
  • Stockton-on-Tees
  • Darlington
  • Hartlepool

West Midlands

  • Birmingham
  • Sandwell
  • Solihull
  • Wolverhampton
  • Walsall

Leicestershire

  • Leicester
  • Oadby and Wigston

Nottinghamshire

  • Ashfield
  • Bassetlaw
  • Broxtowe
  • Gedling
  • Mansfield
  • Newark & Sherwood
  • Nottingham City
  • Rushcliffe

Local COVID alert level: very high

Liverpool City Region

  • Liverpool
  • Knowsley
  • Wirral
  • St Helens
  • Sefton
  • Halton
