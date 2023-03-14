International Fund for Ukraine (IFU)

Overview

Working closely with international partners, the UK has established the IFU – a funding mechanism that uses contributions from international partners to procure priority military assistance at pace.

This will ensure the continued supply of military support – lethal and non-lethal – to Ukraine through 2023 and beyond.

IFU Procurement Opportunities

We will soon be inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) from UK and international suppliers for specified capabilities that can be delivered to Ukraine.

We will announce the broad capability requirements shortly.

Timelines

The first IFU procurement round, known as ‘Urgent Bidding Round 1’ has now closed. An announcement on the resulting equipment package was made on 15 February 2023: Ukraine to receive multi-million pound capability boost from international fund

We will shortly launch a second procurement round. This webpage will be updated with further details in due course.

Background

Working closely with international partners, the Ministry of Defence has established the IFU to ensure the continued supply of essential military support to Ukraine. So far, over £520m has been pledged to the IFU. The IFU identifies and procures critical capabilities through rapid procurement rounds and delivers them quickly to Ukraine.

Following the first IFU round, an equipment package with an expected value of more than £200m was announced. This will include vital capabilities in the form of air defence, uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and spare parts for equipment, including Ukraine’s current tanks.

Due to the exceptional circumstances described above, the IFU’s procurement rounds cannot follow the standard route for public procurement of equipment and services. By submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI), suppliers acknowledge and accept the exceptional nature of the IFU procurement rounds and waive all legal rights which may otherwise have arisen from participating in a public procurement.

The IFU is not intended to be an exclusive route for support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and existing national and multinational routes for support to the AFU continue to run in parallel; submitting an EOI does not preclude suppliers from pursuing opportunities through these routes.

Email: SPO-IntFundUkr@mod.gov.uk