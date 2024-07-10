UK to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, PM to tell NATO

Prime Minister Keir Starmer recommits to £3 billion a year of military support for Ukraine until 2030/31 and for as long as needed

He will warn Allies that the frontline defence of the Euro-Atlantic region is the Ukrainian trenches

Comes after the UK pledges to accelerate lethal aid support to Kyiv

The international community cannot waver in the face of relentless Russian aggression, the Prime Minister will tell NATO today as he doubles down on the UK’s £3 billion per year package of military funding for as long as needed.

The confirmation of the UK’s multi-year £3 billion military funding package for Ukraine comes after President Putin unleashed a string of sickening attacks this week, including a devastating attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

The Prime Minister will tell NATO leaders that President Putin’s depraved acts will only serve to steel the international community’s resolve to support Ukraine.

As well as ensuring Ukraine has the financial support it needs to plan and fuel its defence against Russian forces, the UK will deliver a new package of artillery and 90 Brimstone missiles in the coming weeks.

The commitment was made by the Defence Secretary after he travelled to Ukraine - at the request of the Prime Minister - on his first full day in the office.

The UK has also confirmed today it will contribute £40 million to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. The UK is the third largest donor to the Package, ensuring Ukraine can access vital assistance in key areas including counter drone protection, demining of recaptured land and medical rehabilitation of its injured military personnel.

In addition, the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine will place a new order, worth £300 million, for 120,000 rounds of 152mm soviet-era ammunition bolstering Ukraine’s defences against Russia.

Speaking to President Zelenskyy in their first official bilateral today, the Prime Minister underscored that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO.

Tomorrow morning [Thursday, 11 July], the Prime Minister will tell NATO allies during a special session on Ukraine that the alliance must follow in the footsteps of its founders and stand up for the values the international community holds so dear.

He will also warn that the frontline defence of the Euro-Atlantic region is the Ukrainian trenches.

He will say:

“NATO was founded by the generation who defeated fascism. They understood not just the value of our strength, but the strength of our values.

“Those values are under attack once again. Putin needs to hear a clear message ringing out from this summit – a message of unity and determination, that we will support Ukraine with whatever it takes, for as long as it takes to uphold our shared values and our shared security. “

The UK has delivered almost £12.5bn in military, humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine since Russia’s illegal and miscalculated full scale invasion in February 2022.

This year alone, the UK has committed 200 new air defence missiles, more than £300 million worth of advanced drones and 50 new sanctions to suffocate profit streams fuelling Putin’s war machine.

Since the launch of Putin’s assault, the Ministry of Defence estimates that more than 500,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured in pursuit of his pointless ambitions.