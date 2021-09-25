Hardship arrangements for those unable to pay for managed quarantine or testing

Hardship arrangements

You should plan for - and meet - the managed quarantine and testing costs associated with your travel.

However, if you believe you will suffer severe financial hardship if you have to pay the full cost of your managed quarantine or testing fees before you travel, then hardship arrangements may be available to you.

If you’re found to be eligible for hardship arrangements, you may be offered a repayment plan (where you pay for the cost of managed quarantine in monthly instalments) for some or all of your fees.

In exceptionally limited circumstances, you may be eligible for a fee reduction or fee waiver.

Hardship arrangements are only available if your travel is for essential purposes.

Essential travel includes:

work (where you’re returning from work that could not be completed in the UK)

education (including for students coming to study in the UK)

urgent medical treatment (where it cannot reasonably be obtained in the UK) and

compassionate reasons (for example, where you’ve been to visit a close family member who is dying or critically ill, to attend the funeral of a close family member or to avoid injury or illness or escape the risk of harm)

Before you apply

We’ll expect you to take all reasonable steps to try to pay for the cost of managed quarantine or testing yourself before you apply for hardship arrangements. This could include exploring whether you could get a loan, including from friends and family, using a credit card or your overdraft.

You’ll be asked to provide evidence that you’ve explored these options when you apply.

What we’ll consider

When we assess your application for hardship arrangements, we’ll consider a range of factors including:

your income

your savings

your access to credit and/or loans

whether your family or friends can lend you the money

your family circumstances, such as whether you have children or are a carer

your essential living costs, such as rent

If you’re part of a couple (or live with your family), we’ll take your partner’s and family’s financial situation into consideration when assessing your eligibility. You must give details of their savings and income during the application process.

Eligibility for hardship arrangements

Hardship arrangements are only available if you’re travelling for essential purposes.

You can only apply for hardship arrangements if you do not already have existing hardship arrangements in place.

This means if you’re already on a deferred repayment plan for managed quarantine services or mandatory testing, or you’ve previously had your fees reduced or waived, you will not be able to apply again except in very limited circumstances (for example if you’re an international student who has to enter the UK more than once for essential purposes, or if you’re applying on behalf of a member of your immediate family who will not be travelling with you).

You must only apply for hardship arrangements if you believe you are eligible. If you provide false information, or leave out key information when applying, you’ll be committing fraud and may be prosecuted. If you have not booked and paid for a quarantine or testing package before arriving in England, and have not been granted a hardship arrangement, you may be fined up to £4,000. You’ll also have to pay for your managed quarantine or testing on arrival.

Who is eligible

Hardship arrangements are only available to UK citizens or individuals with residency rights (for example, international students who possess a student visa).

You may be eligible for hardship if one or more of the following apply:

you have a household income of under £13,800

you and your household have no (or limited) savings

you have dependents and significant care-related expenses

you’re on income-related benefits

you’re above state pension age and are on a fixed income

If your household income is less than £13,800 and your household’s savings are less than the cost of your managed quarantine and testing fees, you’ll be eligible for some form of hardship arrangement. If your household income is higher than £13,800 you may still be eligible for hardship, but you’ll need to provide additional evidence to support your application, such as details of your essential outgoings.

Who is not eligible

You will not be eligible for hardship (unless exceptional circumstances apply) if:

you have an income over £50,000 or a household income over £62,400

you or your household have savings that could be used to pay for the cost of your managed quarantine or testing

you’re able to take out a credit card or loan to pay for the cost of your managed quarantine or mandatory testing

your travel is not for essential purposes

you have existing hardship arrangements in place

If you have savings

Savings include:

money at home, in the bank, in a building society or in a credit union account

premium bonds or investments such as shares

Any savings that can be accessed within 14 days must be used to pay for your managed quarantine or testing fees upfront.

If you have savings which will take longer to access (up to 90 days), you must take steps to access these before you travel and use these to pay your fees as soon as your savings are available.

If you have enough savings to pay for part of your managed quarantine or testing, you must use these first and apply for hardship arrangements for the remaining amount.

How to apply

To apply for hardship arrangements if you plan to travel:

before 9 October 2021, phone Corporate Travel Management (CTM) on +44 (0)20 7429 9983

on 9 October 2021 or after, complete this form and we will contact you to discuss your application before you travel

When to apply

You must apply for hardship arrangements at least 14 days before you’re due to arrive in England.

If you’re travelling at short notice, you’ll need to explain your situation when you apply.

What information you’ll need to provide

You’ll need the following information when you apply:

details of your income and your household’s income

details of your benefits (if applicable)

details of your savings and your household’s savings

a phone number and/or email address to contact you

your passport number

your date of travel

the number of people travelling

If you normally live outside the UK, you must convert your savings and monthly income into pounds sterling (GBP) using the current exchange rate when making your application.

What happens after you apply

If you’re eligible, we’ll tell you what hardship arrangements are available to you, including whether you’ll receive a deferred payment plan, fee reduction or fee waiver.

If you’re told you’re eligible for a deferred payment plan, you’ll discuss how much you will be expected to pay each month and for how long. You can choose to accept or decline these arrangements. If you decline these arrangements, you will need to book and pay for managed quarantine or testing before you can travel to the UK.

Payment arrangements

When the arrangements have been agreed, you’ll need to provide Qualco with your bank details for your repayment plan. (Qualco is our debt management partner.) Under the repayment plan, the first instalment will be taken within 30 days and subsequent payments will be made on the same day each month. You’ll be able to choose the day of the month.

If you have savings that take longer to access (up to 90 days), you must use these to pay your fees once you’re back in the UK. Failure to do so will result in debt collection action being taken against you.

Reviewing your circumstances

If you’re granted a repayment plan, your circumstances will be reviewed every 6 months.

If you cannot pay the agreed amount each month, your repayments may be reduced and the timeline for your repayment lengthened.

If your financial circumstances change before your review, you’ll need to phone Qualco on 0344 543 9140 to discuss your circumstances and whether you need to make new repayment arrangements.

If your change in circumstances means you can afford a higher repayment rate, your monthly payments may be increased and the timeline for your repayment shortened.