Guidance on Project Orbis

Project Orbis is a programme coordinated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to review and approve promising cancer treatments.

It involves the regulatory authorities of:

Australia (TGA)

Canada (Health Canada)

United Kingdom (MHRA)

Singapore (HSA)

Switzerland (Swissmedic)

Brazil (ANVISA)

It provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology products among international partners. It aims to deliver faster patient access to innovative cancer treatments with potential benefits over existing therapies across the globe.

The MHRA will participate fully in the scheme from 1 January 2021. While the FDA serves as the primary coordinator for application selection and review, Project Orbis Partners (POPs) may propose products for inclusion in the scheme. Each country remains fully independent on their final regulatory decision. Applications submitted to the MHRA within a Project Orbis procedure are national (Great Britain only) marketing authorisation applications and variations.

Products eligible for Project Orbis

New marketing authorisation applications (MAAs) and new indication applications (variations) for oncology products are eligible for Project Orbis.

Selection of products to be included in Project Orbis is coordinated by the FDA, and initial queries received by participating regulatory health authorities are referred to the FDA.

Clinical criteria for FDA selection of applications for Project Orbis include high-impact and clinically significant applications. Project Orbis applications are generally expected to meet the criteria for FDA priority review. Qualifying criteria for FDA priority review include:

the drug is intended to treat a serious condition

and if approved, would provide a significant improvement in safety or effectiveness.

For the MHRA, Project Orbis submissions should also meet the qualifying criteria for the Innovation Passport within the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP). Inclusion in ILAP is a requirement for participation of the MHRA as a POP.

If a company wishes the MHRA to propose a product or new indication for inclusion in Project Orbis then a request should be submitted via our Project Orbis mailbox, Orbis-MHRA@mhra.gov.uk, with a summary of the product and details of eligibility criteria.

Types of Project Orbis submissions

There are several types of Project Orbis submissions and these are dependent on the timelines between the FDA and Participating Orbis Partners (POP).

Type A

Applications should be submitted concurrently or near-concurrently (within 30 days) to FDA and the POPs. These are termed Type A Orbis (Regular Orbis) and allow for maximal collaboration during the review phase and the possibility of concurrent action with FDA.

Type B

Applications submitted with a greater than 30-day delay or a regulatory action greater than 3 months of the FDA action are termed Type B Orbis (Modified Orbis) and allow the possibility of concurrent review with FDA but no concurrent action.

Type C

Finally, where FDA has already taken regulatory action, there is a Type C Orbis (Written Report Only Orbis) which allows FDA to share their completed review documents with the POP but there is no concurrent review or action with FDA.

Inclusion of the MHRA in a Project Orbis Procedure

Once a product or new indication has been identified for inclusion in Project Orbis, FDA will contact the POPs to request their interest in involvement. If the request is provisionally accepted by the MHRA, the parent US Company will be advised and should provide details of the local UK affiliate to MHRA. MHRA participation is contingent on agreement with the UK affiliate and inclusion of the product/new indication in ILAP.

If the product or new indication is not already accepted for ILAP, the MHRA will arrange an Innovation Passport meeting as soon as possible after the request for inclusion in Project Orbis to confirm eligibility based on a review of the top-level clinical data. The meeting will also address practical arrangements for the submission, including the requirements for orphan products, paediatric investigation plans (PIPs) and pharmacovigilance including risk management plans (RMPs).

Requests for meetings should be sent to the Project Orbis mailbox, Orbis-MHRA@mhra.gov.uk. Following receipt of the request, the MHRA will arrange a mutually acceptable date for the meeting.

For products and new indications already accepted in ILAP, a meeting will be arranged to discuss practical arrangements for submission.

Project Orbis and Health Technology Assessment Agencies (HTA)

MHRA, NICE and the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) will collaborate within the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway.

What are the fees for Project Orbis?

An application made under Project Orbis will attract the relevant national fee payable as set out in the Human Medicines (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020.

Assessment process and expert advice

The multidisciplinary assessment teams will carry out the assessment of the application collaborating with Vigilance and Risk Management of Medicines assessors for evaluation of the RMP. The assessment process will include consultation with the MHRA Expert Advisory Groups (EAGs) and the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), as required.

Publication

Grant of a Great Britain marketing authorisation or new indication through Project Orbis will lead to publication of a Great Britain-Public Assessment Report.

For any queries please contact Orbis-MHRA@mhra.gov.uk