Guidance for retailers: supplying medical devices to Northern Ireland

A key part of the agreement on the UK withdrawal from the European Union is the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The effect of the Northern Ireland Protocol is that products on the Northern Ireland market, including self-care medical devices, are required to comply with EU regulations and directives as well as with UK law.

Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, any product moving from or through Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland) to Northern Ireland is considered an import into the EU. A retailer or wholesaler may consequently be considered an importer for Northern Ireland as opposed to a distributor of products.

From 1 January 2021, there are new requirements for placing medical devices on the Great Britain and Northern Ireland markets. These are set out in MHRA guidance.

This note summarises the key changes that will affect Northern Ireland supermarkets and other retailers after the transition period.

Conformity marking:

A CE marking must be affixed to medical devices so that they can be placed on the EU market. The CE marking demonstrates that a device conforms to the relevant EU legislation.

Northern Ireland continues to follow EU rules on medical devices and a CE marking is required for devices placed on the Northern Ireland market.

A new UKCA product mark has been introduced in Great Britain. Devices carrying the UKCA mark alone cannot be sold in Northern Ireland. However dual marked devices (CE or CE and UKNI and UKCA ) will be accepted on the Northern Ireland market.

In cases where a UK-based body has undertaken third party conformity assessment for a device, that device will be marked with both a CE and a UKNI indication. Devices affixed with both the CE and UKNI markings can be sold in Northern Ireland but will not be valid for the Republic of Ireland or other EU Member States.

Additional importer requirements

Previously, when goods moved into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, they were being distributed. From 1 January 2021, a Northern Ireland business is an importer if they are bringing goods into Northern Ireland from either Great Britain or another non-EEA country and placing them on the Northern Ireland market.

This means that Northern Ireland businesses (including supermarkets) may now have additional importer obligations from.

The precise requirements will depend on which legislation the manufacturer has certified their devices under, as set out below. The retailer should check which legislation has been used in order to understand and apply the specific requirements.

For devices that conform to the Medical Devices Directive (Directive 93/42/EEC) (MDD) or the Active Implantable Medical Devices Directive (Directive 90/385/EEC) (AIMDD), which will continue to apply in Northern Ireland until 25 May 2021, or the in vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Directive (Directive 98/79/EC) (IVDD), which will continue to apply in Northern Ireland until 26 May 2021, existing obligations around storage, transportation and checking device labels for the CE marking, as set out in the Blue Guide, will continue to apply.

From 26 May 2021 the new EU Medical Device Regulators ( MDR ) (Regulation 2017/745) will fully apply in Northern Ireland. This will cover medical devices, including for example, bandages, plasters and thermometers.

From 26 May 2022, the new in vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulations ( IVDR ) (Regulation 2017/746) will fully apply in Northern Ireland. This will cover in vitro diagnostic medical devices, including for example pregnancy self-test kits.

The MDR and IVDR place additional obligations on importers and, where devices have been certified under the MDR and IVDR , the importer will need to:

Make sure that the devices they place on the market bear the CE marking, are accompanied by the required information and labelled in accordance with the Regulations and have been assigned a Unique Device Identification ( UDI ) where applicable.

) where applicable. Verify that devices are registered in EU’s EUDAMED database.

Make sure that where devices are not compliant with the Regulations, they are not placed on the market - and inform the manufacturer and the authorised representative.

Inform the authorities if they suspect that a device has been falsified or that there is a serious risk to health.

Make sure that storage and transport conditions, when under their responsibility, do not jeopardise compliance with the Regulations.

Indicate on the device or its packaging, or in a document accompanying the device, their name, registered trade name or registered trademark, their registered place of business and the address at which they can be contacted.

Inform manufacturers and their authorised representatives in the event of complaints.

Keep a register of complaints, non-conforming devices, recalls and withdrawals, and escalate non-compliance to authorities if they suspect that a device has been falsified or that there is a serious risk to health.

Cooperate with authorities and provide samples or grant access to the devices.

It will be possible, until the MDR / IVDR fully apply, to place devices on the Northern Ireland market under either the MDD/ IVDD or MDR / IVDR . So, as noted above, the importer will need to check with the manufacturer which legislation applies in order to understand their precise obligations.

The importer is also required to inform the relevant Northern Ireland-based Authorised Representative or UK Responsible Person of their intention to import a device. The Northern Ireland-based Authorised Representative or UK Responsible Person is in turn required to provide the MHRA with a list of device importers.

Further information

For further information, please email our Customer Services Centre at info@mhra.gov.uk or call 020 3080 6000.