Getting tested for coronavirus if you live or work in Liverpool

Regular testing is now available to everyone in the city, including children and people who do not have symptoms.

Liverpool was chosen because it has been under strict restrictions, with high rates of coronavirus.

By taking part in city-wide testing, you’re helping to stop the spread of the virus in your city. It will also help to roll out mass testing throughout the country.

Why you need to get a test

You can be infectious with coronavirus and pass the virus on, even if you do not have symptoms.

Where to go for your test

There are 2 types of test site in Liverpool, depending on whether or not you have symptoms.

This is to keep yourself and others safe. You’ll be directed to the right site for you.

You can leave home for any medical reason during lockdown, including to get a coronavirus test.

How to get a test if you do not have symptoms

You must answer some questions online before you can book your test.

When you see this question: ‘Is the person who needs a test part of a trial or government pilot project?’, answer ‘yes’.

Then select, ‘They live or work in Liverpool and are taking part in city-wide testing’.

You’ll see a list of test sites near you. Choose one and book your appointment.

What happens at the test site

When you visit the test site, you’ll take a new type of coronavirus test called a lateral flow test. This is a swab test that gives results in less than an hour. It does not need to go to a lab.

The test checks if you’re infectious, even if you do not have symptoms.

You’ll be given instructions to follow. The test involves taking a swab of the inside of your nose and the back of your throat.

You’ll swab yourself, then trained staff will process the result.

Your result

You’ll get the results on the same day, by text or email.

If you test positive, you must self-isolate.

Lateral flow tests are very accurate.

If you cannot book a test

Try again the following day, when more tests will be available. Bookings are opening up throughout the period and more tests will be released every day.

Repeat testing is available, so you can book this test again.

How to get a test if you have symptoms

You can get a test at a drive-through or walk-through test site.

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

a high temperature

new, continuous cough

loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

If you’re classed as clinically extremely vulnerable or cannot get to a test site, you can order a home test instead.