DSA03-DMR Guide to Regulation of Maritime Autonomous Systems

The Defence Maritime Regulator’s guide to regulation of Maritime Autonomous Systems (MAS).

Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
27 August 2024

This guide provides the Defence maritime community with a guide to the regulation of Maritime Autonomous Systems (MAS) within UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) owned and operated shipping. It provides an overview of the categorisation and registration of MOD MAS vessels, the process by which MOD MAS are assured, and the maritime legal framework that applies to MOD MAS.

