DHSC statistics: data management and confidentiality statement

Introduction

The Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) is committed to producing high‑quality statistics that serve the public good. This statement explains how we manage the data used in producing our statistical outputs, and how we ensure the confidentiality of individuals, households, organisations and other data providers.

Our practices follow the Code of Practice for Statistics, relevant data protection legislation, and the principles set out in the:

DHSC Personal information charter, which describes how we collect, use and protect personal data

Personal information charter, which describes how we collect, use and protect personal data DHSC privacy notice, which outlines the purposes and legal bases for DHSC ’s processing of personal information

Our principles for data ethics are set out in the government Data and AI Ethics Framework. We also align with the UK Statistics Authority’s ethical principles.

Our commitment to protecting confidentiality

We recognise our responsibility to protect sensitive information and maintain public trust. We ensure that no published statistics reveal information about any identifiable individual or organisation.

We meet this responsibility by:

removing or anonymising personal identifiers as early as possible

applying statistical disclosure control methods such as suppression, rounding or perturbation

conducting proportionate and robust assessments of disclosure risk before publication

ensuring all staff handling data receive appropriate training on data protection

These commitments ensure that individuals and organisations can be confident their data is handled safely and used only for legitimate statistical purposes.

Lawful and responsible data management

DHSC manages data in accordance with the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Data Protection Act 2018 and all relevant government standards.

Data collection

We collect only the minimum information necessary for statistical and research purposes. Wherever possible, we use:

aggregated or de‑identified data

established administrative data sources

securely shared data provided under formal agreements

We do not collect personal data for statistics unless it is essential and justified.

Secure handling and storage

Data is stored and accessed securely, following DHSC ’s organisational policies for information management and security. We apply:

access controls so that only authorised staff can see sensitive data

secure transfer methods compliant with government security standards

monitoring and auditing to ensure systems remain secure

Data quality, integrity and retention

We ensure data is:

accurate and fit for purpose through quality assurance

stored in ways that promote consistency, transparency and reusability

retained only for as long as necessary, based on statutory requirements and DHSC retention policies

retention policies disposed of securely when no longer required

Use of data for statistical purposes

We use data only for the purpose of producing insight, evidence and statistics that serve the public good.

Our statistical work:

is conducted impartially and free from political interference

uses methods that are robust, transparent and open to scrutiny

includes quality assurance procedures proportionate to the data and methods used

is published openly, with clear explanations of sources, methods and limitations

We do not use confidential data for operational, enforcement or regulatory decision‑making.

Sharing data responsibly

We may share data with accredited partners or other government bodies where this is necessary, lawful and safe. Any sharing is governed by:

data sharing agreements

privacy and confidentiality assessments

ethical and legal considerations

secure transfer procedures

We do not share identifying data with third parties for commercial or marketing purposes.

Access to microdata for research

Under strict governance processes, we may provide approved researchers with access to de‑identified microdata in secure environments. This is done only when:

the research serves the public interest

disclosure risks are assessed and appropriately mitigated

secure access conditions are in place

access is monitored and audited

researchers can comply with all confidentiality conditions

Transparency and public confidence

We are committed to being transparent about how we use and protect data. We provide:

clear explanations of data sources, quality and limitations in publications

contact details for feedback or queries

Members of the public can find further information in the:

DHSC Personal information charter

Personal information charter DHSC privacy notice

These documents describe the rights individuals have over their own information and how DHSC ensures those rights are upheld.

Professional analysts oversee the production of our statistics. They ensure our statistics are accurate and our methods are reproducible, explainable and quality assured. Generative artificial intelligence may be used to improve production pipelines but are not used in calculations.

We welcome feedback on all our statistical outputs, policies and practices.

Contact: statistics@dhsc.gov.uk.

Alternatively, please contact the responsible statistician or team named on each publication for feedback or information specific to that statistical output.